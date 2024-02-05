Benet Academy cheerleading finishes 10th at the IHSA state meet

The annual state competitive cheerleading state finals were held at Grossinger Motors arena in Bloomington. 100 teams took the floor across four divisions for the preliminary round on Friday.

Three Naperville area schools qualified for state

Benet Academy cheerleading qualified for state in the medium team division by taking fifth in the Hinsdale South sectional, while DVC champion Neuqua Valley qualified in the large team division after finishing as the runner up in the Rolling Meadows sectional. Metea Valley was a qualifier in the co-ed division by taking fifth in the Knoxville sectional.

Following the preliminary round on Friday night, only Benet Academy advanced to the state finals the following day after making the top ten.

Benet takes a top ten state finish

In the finals, it was Breese Central winning the small team division with a score of 94.78. Richmond-Burton finished in second place and Johnsburg took third.

The highest score in any division came from Lemont, state champions of the medium team division with a 97.94. Burlington Central finished second with Crystal Lake Central in third. Benet Academy cheerleading secured 10th place with an 88.58 score.

The large division champion came from Marist with a 96.32, just ahead of Edwardsville in second and Lockport in third. South Elgin won the co-ed division state title with Conant taking second place and Belvidere North taking third.

Prior to the state meet, Benet Academy team member Gilbert Johnson was named 2024 All-Stater for competitive cheer by the Illinois High School Cheerleading Coaches Organization .