Pronto Italian Sandwiches opens in downtown Naperville

A new sandwich shop, Pronto Italian Sandwiches, is now open in downtown Naperville, joining the growing list of eateries in the area.

The restaurant welcomed customers on Tuesday morning, serving up a variety of authentic Italian handhelds.

Hear more about what the new restaurant has to offer.

Naperville City Council delays Dutch Bros vote

The Naperville City Council is in the process of poring over details of a proposed Dutch Bros Coffee drive-thru operation in the Market Meadows Shopping Center.

The council discussed the plans with Dutch Bros representatives at a meeting Tuesday, but ultimately tabled a vote for at least one month.

Read more about the Dutch Bros proposal and why the council is delaying a vote.

District 204 leader joining national digital learning program

Indian Prairie School District 204’s Director of Innovation has been selected to participate in a national education collaborative hosted by Digital Promise, a global nonprofit authorized by Congress in 2008 to expand opportunity for every learner.

Brian Giovanini will represent District 204 as part of this year’s League Learning Collaboratives, joining leaders from 61 districts in 19 states.

The learning collaboratives will explore solutions to challenges, including AI literacy, career readiness, workforce development, staff recruitment and teacher retention, allowing participants like Giovanini to explore solutions, share best practices and bring back strategies to benefit their communities.

Rotary Club of Naperville kicks off homeless veteran coat drive

The Rotary Club of Naperville is now accepting winter coat donations for its Homeless Veteran Coat Drive.

The organization is seeking only men’s coats in new or good condition. Items can be dropped off at different locations, including the Naperville Public Library, Riverwalk Adult Day Services and Bethany Lutheran Church.

A full list of drop-off locations can be found here. The last day to donate is Oct. 29.

Piater Twins share success with Neuqua Valley swimming

The Piater twins are making a splash at Neuqua Valley High School, setting their team up for success while earning records along the way.

Twin sisters Carolina and Sofia Piater are two powerhouse members of the Wildcats swim team, which claimed the top spot in the DuPage Valley Conference last year. Their swimming skills and similarities often earn them special recognition at the pool.

Learn more about the sisters making waves.