Naperville City Council pours over Dutch Bros Coffee drive-thru plans      

Final word on whether Dutch Bros will take root in Naperville’s Market Meadows shopping center along Naper Boulevard will wait at least one more month as granular details around traffic flow and access points are hammered out.

The Naperville City Council had a lengthy discussion with Dutch Bros representatives at its Tuesday, Oct. 7 meeting, ultimately voting to table the agreements necessary for the Arizona-based coffee company’s business proposal to come to fruition within the city. The proposal will return for further deliberation, and possible action, at the council’s Tuesday, Nov. 4, meeting.

Details behind the company’s plans within Market Meadows

Dutch Bros’ plans within Market Meadows first came to light in August, when the proposal went before the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Members on the commission ultimately brought forward a split 4-4 vote, with no formal recommendation to the decision-making city council, after holding a public hearing and deliberating the details.

The company, which currently does not have a presence in the Chicago-area market, is planning to enter the crowded field of drive-thru coffee retailers with a rollout of up to 35 stores by the end of 2026 across the region.

Market Meadows, located at 1230 S. Naper Blvd., is anchored by a Jewel-Osco. The grocer, as well as the adjacent out-parcel U.S. Bank branch, have consented to Dutch Bros’ plans to occupy a 0.46-acre plot within existing parking areas of the shopping center.

Atty. Gino Galluzzo with Rockford-based AGHL Law is representing Dutch Bros in its Naperville proposal. Galluzzo went before the city council at the Oct. 7 meeting and indicated the company plans a carefully crafted, methodical operation that has modern consumers’ tastes in mind.

“A lot of the people order through mobile apps, so they’re directed where to approach the lanes,” Galluzzo said. “They have ‘line busters’ out there that manage the lines quicker.

Dutch Bros line-busters, accompanied with iPads, are intended to help maintain traffic flow and minimize customer wait times, Galluzzo indicated.

Traffic flow within business proposal scrutinized at city council meeting

The impact of vehicle backups within the exterior streets leading into Market Meadows is one of the sticking points and is among the primary reasons the council delayed a vote at the Oct. 7 meeting. Dutch Bros representatives indicated they are working with city staffers to address a variety of different scenarios to mitigate any vehicle stacking.

Traffic flow and drive-thru coffee shop concerns have been a common talking point within Naperville since last year’s opening of 7 Brew Coffee’s drive-thru operation at 1203 Iroquois Ave. That particular operation has dually been an economic success story and, for some, a source for traffic headaches.

But Mayor Scott Wehrli said the council’s deeper dive into the Dutch Bros business proposal extends beyond 7 Brew.

“Every one of us has researched your company and seen some of the stories about locations that you’ve had across the country that have had significant traffic issues and, in some cases, fights with the city and store closures,” Wehrli said to Dutch Bros representatives. “This isn’t necessarily just about your competitor up the street on the north side of Naperville.”

Wehrli echoed the concerns shared by a number of other councilmembers at the Oct. 7 meeting, asserting it was prudent to carefully consider all of the potential impacts from the development.

In his comments, Wehrli also noted Dutch Bros is proposing “doing something in our city that we’ve never done before,” which entails the use of remote-controlled, corralled parking to help queue traffic through the drive-thru.

“That’s why we’re vetting this so hard,” Wehrli said. “We don’t want to have a significant issue in an area that is one of our north-south arterials in our community. It is extremely important to us, to be able to maintain those traffic controls.”

Councilmembers weigh in on proposal, raise additional questions

Other aspects of Dutch Bros operations plans, such as hiring off-duty police officers, also were discussed during the recent council deliberations.

Councilman Benjamin White questioned the economic soundness of hiring the officers to help direct traffic.

“I know you guys are selling a whole lot of coffee, but that seems like a lot of overhead for this to be a profitable venture for you all to bring in this team, hire off-duty officers and all,” White said. “I mean, I appreciate it, but I would be a little concerned. Is this something that is sustainable?”

Kyle Dallas, site and traffic plan administrator with all of Dutch Bros stores across the U.S., said the retailer has used off-duty officers at other locations through a third-party service, and indicated it does work into the operations plans.

“It’s as-needed,” Dallas said. “We want to be great stewards of our traffic, making sure that we’re not causing a disruption to neighboring businesses or the community.”

The council ultimately was unanimous in its vote to table the Dutch Bros agreement, though some hinted at how they might vote once a final decision is rendered.

Councilman Josh McBroom said he remains on the fence, but is leaning toward approval, “as long as we can iron out any of these concerns that staff has.”

“I would have a hard time telling a business owner they can’t improve their property,” McBroom said. “I do think [the Dutch Bros proposal] is different, in a lot of ways, from 7 Brew. I think the stacking is going to be on private property, and you have your tenants that are OK with it.”

