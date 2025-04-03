Pronto Sandwiches coming to Naperville | Eighth grader to play with Chicago Symphony Orchestra | Mother and son water polo duo

Pronto Italian Sandwiches coming to downtown Naperville

An Italian sandwich shop will be joining the list of eateries in downtown Naperville this summer, according to Peter Burdi, founder of Pronto Italian Sandwiches.

Pronto Italian Sandwiches is set to take space at the former BD’s Mongolian Grill at 221 S Washington St., which will be split into two units, said Katie Wood, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

Naperville ends sidewalk cost-share program for this year

After several years of discussion, the Naperville City Council has taken a step forward and removed a stipulation that property owners need to pay a portion of the cost of replacing sidewalks that have deteriorated over time.

In a 7-1 vote at Wednesday’s meeting, the city council voted to end the cost-share arrangement between the property owner and the city, at least for this year.

Naperville School District 203 not abating debt service tax levy

Naperville School District 203 will not abate its 2024 debt service tax levy. The board of education has opted to keep this piece in place as property tax bills are due to come out this spring.

Abating debt service is a mechanism school districts can take each spring as total levy figures are finalized. District 203’s Citizen Finance Advisory Committee recommended abating the levy, but the Board of Education opted not to, citing uncertainty in the federal government’s education funding policy in the years ahead.

Board member Donna Wandke was the sole proponent of abating the debt service levy this year. She cited that rising property taxes are a prevailing concern within the community. For the average taxpayer, Naperville 203’s debt service levy makes up $2 to $3 of the district’s line item on the upcoming tax bill.

Naperville resident wins Chicago Symphony Orchestra young artists competition

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association has announced that a Naperville resident took first place in the 2025 Crain-Maling Foundation Chicago Symphony Orchestra Young Artists Competition.

Pianist Jeremy Liu, an eighth grader at Gregory Middle School, won with his performance of Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A Minor, I. Allegro molto moderato. As this year’s winner, he will appear with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra as part of CSO for Kids youth concerts later this fall.

Liu was one of four young musicians from Illinois who participated in the final round on March 22 at the Symphony Center in Chicago.

Naperville North’s Jack Reif heads into final season with mom on deck

This spring, Jack Reif jumps into the pool for his final season with the Naperville North boys water polo team.

It’s also his fourth season playing for his mom, Kelly Reif, who is on the deck for her fifth season as head coach with the Huskies.

