Proposed Butera Redevelopment | Local Case on Unsolved Mysteries | Football Friday

Proposed Butera Redevelopment

A shuttered Butera on the southwest corrner of East Chicago Avenue and Oleson Drive, as well as the strip mall it sits in, may undergo redevelopment. At the latest city council meeting, the group heard a proposal to designate that space as a business district, in order to allow infrastructure upgrades for grocery chain Heinen’s to move in. Heinen’s hopes to purchase the entire 7.31 acre lot which makes up Eagle Crest Shopping Plaza. Considered in the proposed deal is instituting a sales tax increase of up to 1% on purchases at the strip mall to help cover the proposed infrastructure work needed, a cost bump that would last for up to 23 years. That money would also help cover costs to raise the site a couple of feet and install water storage to help eliminate flooding issues. Council voted 8-1 to approve a resolution expressing the city’s intent to consider designation of a business district on that stretch of east Chicago Avenue. They’ll discuss the proposed business district further at a future meeting.

Unsolved Mysteries Profiles Local Case

A five-year old murder case in Naperville is now the topic of an Unsolved Mysteries podcast. On January 27, 2017, 37-year-old Matthew Lange was shot to death while waiting in his car outside of Scullen Middle School to pick up his son from a Polish heritage class. The podcast episode, titled “The Professor’s Execution,” explores some of the questions surrounding Lange’s death. Naperville police say Lange was in a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra like the one pictured here at the time of his shooting. There is currently a $50,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Tips can be called in anonymously to Naperville Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006, or reported to them online or via email

Park Finances Strong

The Naperville Park District’s 2022 finances have been strong in the first two-thirds of the year, according to a fiscal report presented at last night’s Naperville Park Board meeting. Facility use, as well as activity fees, have been on the rise as residents have been clamoring for more traditional activities now that many COVID-19 mitigation measures have subsided. Many of the district’s statistics have shown positive trends. For instance, fitness memberships at the Fort Hill Activity Center are up 55 percent, year to date, over last year. Revenues at the district’s two golf courses — Naperbrook and Springbrook — are 14 percent higher than anticipated. In the area of recreation, facility use revenues for birthday parties has exceeded the amount earmarked in the 2022 budget by 83 percent. Mirroring a widespread trend, the district is grappling with inflation and shortages in labor and supplies. When looking ahead to priorities for 2023, district officials say recruitment efforts remain at the top of the list.

Springbrook Renovation Update

Also at the meeting, the board heard a report on renovations underway at Springbrook Golf Course. The nearly 50-year-old course was closed Aug. 1 for a $3.5 million renovation project that includes complete rebuilds of all tees, bunkers, greenside ponds, steel walls and other features. Officials on Thursday confirmed construction and renovation work are still slated to wrap in November, weather permitting. In the spring, improvements to the turf and trees will take place in advance of a late spring or early summer reopening. A number of other features within Springbrook are still operating as usual, including the clubhouse area and practice range.

Football Friday Returns

Friday night football returns this evening with six Naperville area teams ready to kick off the 2022 season! You can find the full highlights of each game on NCTV17.org and catch a brand new episode of Naperville Sports Weekly Sunday night at 6:30. You can also get the best plays from each matchup sent right to your inbox on Saturday morning as Football Friday returns. You can sign up on the NCTV17 website.