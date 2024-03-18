Protest in downtown Naperville | 360’s Karen Jarczyk retires | Local alum in March Madness

Downtown protest calls on Naperville City Council for action on Gaza cease-fire resolution

Over 75 people gathered in protest at the Dandelion Fountain in downtown Naperville Saturday afternoon, calling for Naperville City Council to pass a local Gaza cease-fire resolution at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, March 19.

The crowd chanted “Free, free Palestine,” with several speakers sharing their stories and perspectives with the group.

Learn more about what was said at Saturday’s protest.

Wintrust naming rights at Knoch Park

The Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners green lit a proposal to name the synthetic turf field at Knoch Park the Wintrust Athletic Field at its meeting last Thursday. A resolution solidifying the agreement between the district and bank notes the naming will run a minimum of five years.

Last year, representatives from the park district and the financial institution began discussing naming rights when the park district opted to move its accounts to Naperville Bank & Trust, a Wintrust Community Bank after a review of different banking service proposals. At the time, discussions of a sponsorship program were initiated.

DuPage County Board giving nearly $2.1 million to local food pantries

The DuPage County Board voted Tuesday, March 12, to allot nearly $2.1 million to local food pantries.

About $1.6 million will be given to the Northern Illinois Food Bank to help in its efforts to distribute fresh produce and protein to DuPage County food pantries. The other $500,000 will go to the county’s Local Food Pantry Infrastructure Investment Program, which helps local food pantries with information technology or capital equipment purchases. Pantries may apply online for funding from that program from March 15 through May 15.

The funding marks the continued efforts of the county to help with food insecurity needs. In February, the board allotted $1 million to aid 16 food pantries with infrastructure and technology needs. And to date, it has given more than $4 million to assist the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Karen Jarczyk reflects on four decades of work with Naperville’s 360 Youth Services

A longtime leader at 360 Youth Services is retiring after four decades with the organization.

Karen Jarczyk first started with the youth-focused nonprofit in 1983 as a part-time employee hired to do crisis intervention training, eventually moving up into her current role as prevention director.

Find out more about the impact she’s made during her time with 360 Youth Services.

Where to find Naperville area basketball stars in March Madness tournaments

March Madness is here with the arrival of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments this week. Six local standouts are competing across the two tournaments in search of their “One Shining Moment.”

Find out more about who is heading to the big dance and when you can see them play!