Push for power deal extension | Paczki Day | Benet, Waubonsie basketball win regionals

IMEA lobbies for power deal extension in Naperville PUAB meeting presentation

Representatives from Naperville’s current power provider, the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA) gave a presentation to the city’s Public Utilities Advisory Board (PUAB) on Thursday, Feb. 27, as it lobbied for an extension to its contract.

The municipal board is in its fact-finding stage as it explores a range of options concerning Naperville’s long-term power provider.

DeEtta’s Bakery continues sweet tradition of Paczki Day

Tomorrow is Fat Tuesday, which also makes it Paczki Day, and the staff at DeEtta’s Bakery is gearing up for a day of continuous frying.

The Polish pastries are part of a pre-Lenten tradition, offered by DeEtta’s only on Paczki Day.

Naperville Chick-fil-A owner Julia Mueller leads with a heart for hospitality

The first Naperville Chick-fil-A has opened its doors, and owner-operator Julia Mueller has the “pleasure” of serving the community where her passion for entrepreneurship and hospitality started.

At 16, she got her first taste of the business world working at the Community Christian Church’s Ground Level Coffee Shop.

Benet and Waubonsie boys basketball win Regional titles

On Friday, Benet Academy and Waubonsie Valley boys’ basketball won Regional titles. The Redwings took care of Oswego East 49-40 in a defensive battle, and the Warriors defeated rivals Neuqua Valley, 70-52.

The two sides will now collide on Wednesday at Benet Academy in the Sectional Semifinal at 7 p.m.

Make Plans Monday: your two-week look ahead

March 3 – Growing & Caring for Dahlias, presented by Naperville Community Gardeners at Knox Presbyterian Church, 1105 Catalpa Lane, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free event.

March 4 – Lunch and Learn – Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian – Kroehler Manufacturing Company, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration required.

March 4 – Naperville School District 203 School Board Candidate Forum, sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Naperville and Naperville General Home & School. Zoom-based forum at 7 p.m. Free, but registration required for live viewing. Forum available to view on demand after event.

March 6 – “Jazz Inspirations” concert presented by the Naperville Winds at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., 7:30 p.m. See website for tickets.

March 6 – Indian Prairie School District 204 Candidate Forum, sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Naperville and the Indian Prairie Parents’ Council. Zoom-based forum at 5 p.m. Free, but registration required for live viewing. Forum available to view on demand after event.

March 7 to April 18, every Friday – VFW Fish Fry, at Judd Kendall VFW, 908 W. Jackson Ave., from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 8 – City Council Candidate Forum hosted by Chinese American Women in Action (CAWA) and Alliance of Indian Americans of Naperville Area (AIANA) at Nichols Library Community Room, 200 W. Jefferson Ave., 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free event, attendees asked to register online.

March 8 – Mental Health and Wellness Symposium, Metea Valley High School, 1801 N. Eola Rd., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free event, registration required.

March 8 – R&B Soul Food Brunch presented by Mays Music Centre of Excellence. Held at Go Brewing, 1665 Quincy Ave., at 10:30 a.m. See website for tickets.

March 8 – Winter Whiskey Tasting, The Morton Arboretum’s Firefly Pavilion, 4100 Illinois Rt. 53, Lisle. Two tastings: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. See website for tickets.

March 8 and 9 – Feed the Need, Dan and Ada Rice Center at Benedictine University, 5700 College Rd., Lisle. 2-hour food packing shifts March 8 from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m., and March 9 from 10 a.m. to noon, and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Volunteer registration information on website.

March 11 – Indian Prairie School District 204 Forum hosted by NCTV17. Streamed live on Channel 17 and NCTV17 website at 7 p.m., available on demand the next day.

March 11 – Naperville City Council Candidate Forum – sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Naperville. Zoom-based forum at 7 p.m. Free, but registration required for live viewing. Forum available to view on demand after event.

March 12 – Naperville Park District Candidate Forum – sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Naperville. Zoom-based forum at 7 p.m. Free, but registration required for live viewing. Forum available to view on demand after event.

March 13 – Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian: Hidden Messages in Negro Spirituals on the Underground Railroad, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., at 7 p.m. Registration required.

March 13 – Ten Commandments of Timeless Design for Houses of Any Age – Talk #1: Be Trendy with your Clothing, not your House,” hosted by Naperville Preservation, Inc. at Naperville Municipal Center, Rooms A & B, 7 p.m. Free for members, $10 for members, ticket information on website.

March 13 – Love Letters – A celebration of women through music by the Chicago Sinfonietta, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., at 6:30 p.m.

March 14, 21, 28, April 4 – Saints Peter & Paul 24th Annual Fish Fry Dinner sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, at the Ministry Center Social Hall, 36 N. Ellsworth St., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

March 14 – Pajama Party at DuPage Children’s Museum, 301 N. Washington St., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Included with admission or membership.

March 15 – St. Paddy’s Day 5K held by Naperville Sunrise Rotary in downtown Naperville. Start time is 8 a.m. at Centennial Beach. Registration required.

March 15 – 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, held by West Suburban Irish in downtown Naperville. Start time is 10 a.m. Begins at Naperville North High School and ends at Naperville Central High School.

March 15 – Establishing and Maintaining Your Lawn, presented by the Naperville Park District at Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Road, at 10 a.m. Free event but registration is required.

March 15 – A Night in Monaco: Casino Night, at DuPage County Historical Museum, 102 E. Wesley St., Wheaton, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For ages 21 and up, tickets required.

March 15 – Divine Beauty – 10th annual women’s retreat at Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center, 4105 Naperville Rd., Lisle, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free event, registration required.

March 16 – Young at Heart concert presented by DuPage Symphony Orchestra, Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., at 3 p.m. Ticket information on website.

March 16 – 2025 Naperville 203 All-District String Festival at Naperville Central High School Fieldhouse, 440 Aurora Ave., at 2 p.m. Free event.