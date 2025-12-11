Remembering Coach Jeff Thorne | Landmark push for area church | Interactive Music Box 

North Central mourns loss of national championship-winning coach Jeff Thorne

The North Central College football family is mourning the loss of former head coach Jeff Thorne, who died Tuesday after a battle with stomach cancer.

Thorne was the 25th head coach in school history, leading the Cardinal program from 2015-2021, culminating in the team’s first Division III National Championship in 2019.

Naperville church moves toward landmark approval

Naperville’s First Congregational Church is one step closer to becoming landmarked.

On December 4, the Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously in favor of recommending the historic protection for the church, located at 25 East Benton Avenue.

County chair describes Pace Bus budget adoption as ‘quite a journey’

Up until recently, Pace Bus was facing a challenging fiscal picture that could have necessitated fare increases, route cuts, and fewer accommodations for ADA services.

But recently approved state legislation has changed the trajectory, according to details shared at Tuesday’s DuPage County Board meeting.

New interactive Music Box unveiled by ArtForum Naperville

A new interactive art installation was unveiled on Tuesday in downtown Naperville.

Naperville’s Music Box invites passersby to pause and play, creating sound, light, and movement with a connection between piano keys and hot air balloons hanging from above.

District 203 staffer receives technology award

Noor Shammas, an instructional technology coordinator with Naperville School District 203, was recently named the winner of an Innovative Instructional Technology Coordinator Award at this fall’s Tech and Learning Midwest Regional Leadership Summit.

“Reset and Reimagine” was the theme of this year’s summit, which focused on planning and adapting to new techniques within the educational system. The event brought together educators throughout the region to take a deep dive into instructional techniques in the age of artificial intelligence.