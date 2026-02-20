Remembering Jesse Jackson | Apartment proposal advances | Rotary grant application open

DuPage County leaders share memories of Rev. Jesse Jackson

Throughout the country, Americans are remembering civil rights icon Jesse Jackson, who died Tuesday at age 84, and that includes here in DuPage County.

Local community leaders shared their memories of Jackson with NCTV17, recalling him as a fearless leader who continuously fought for unity and equality.

236-unit apartment project in west Naperville given favorable recommendation

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday gave a favorable recommendation to The Atlas, a new 236-unit multi-family residential development proposal.

The Atlas could occupy a dormant 6.2-acre parcel along Route 59 and Audrey Avenue.

New businesses Clarify Kitchen, Taste Buds Kitchen approved for liquor licenses

Two new cooking class concepts, Taste Buds Kitchen and Clarify Kitchen, were approved for liquor licenses at Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting.

Following a recommendation from the city’s liquor commission earlier this month, council members voted to increase the cap on the city’s Class M liquor license by two, granting each business a license to sell beer and wine.

Clarify Kitchen, located at 1701 Quincy Ave., Suite 20, opened on Feb. 4. The business provides cooking classes and also functions as an event venue for baby showers, corporate gatherings, and themed parties.

Taste Buds Kitchen, a franchise with 17 locations in the U.S., is expected to open its newest at 620 N River Rd., Unit 108, later this year. The business offers group cooking and baking experiences to guests of all ages.

Rotary Club of Naperville now accepting grant applications

The Rotary Club of Naperville is now accepting applications for its Community Service Grants.

Eligible applicants are nonprofits that provide “basic humanitarian needs” for the community through their programs and resources. This includes providing food, water, shelter, education, and physical and mental health to those in need.

Those seeking to apply can do so on the Rotary Club of Naperville website. The application deadline is March 13.

Naperville Park Board approves playground projects

The Naperville Park Board last Thursday approved purchase agreements for new playground equipment at multiple green spaces within the community.

The board’s votes pave the way for installing the new playground equipment at Apache Park, 1567 Apache Drive; Fox Hill Greens, 1635 Brookdale Road; Knoch Park, 724 S. West St.; Springhill Park, 780 Springhill Circle; and Wil-O-Way Park, 1408 W. Jefferson Ave.