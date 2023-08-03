Reward for robbery info | Third Eye Blind at Ribfest | Pickleball tournament

FBI offers $20K reward for help nabbing robbers targeting BMO Harris banks

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of two men who robbed a series of BMO Harris banks in the Chicago suburbs over the last two months. Read more about the incidents and the suspects.

Photo courtesy: FBI

West Street reconstruction starts next week

Beginning next week, reconstruction work will start on West Street between Rickert Drive and Emerald Drive, according to a news release from the City of Naperville.

The project will be completed in two phases. During the first phase, crews will remove and replace the northbound side of the road, and the second phase will see the southbound road replaced. One lane of traffic will be kept in each direction during the construction.

West Street reconstruction is expected to be complete by the end of September. For more information on the project, visit the city’s website.

Third Eye Blind to be headliner at Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest

Third Eye Blind has been announced as the headlining act for the September 15 Friday night kickoff of the Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest. Learn more about the American rock band’s upcoming appearance at the DuPage County Event Center & Fairgrounds.

Last Fling volunteers needed

The Naperville Jaycees are in need of volunteers for the 2023 Last Fling, which will take place in downtown Naperville from September 1 to 4.

Volunteers must be age 10 or older or 21 or older to work a beverage tent and will work shifts of four to five hours. Help is needed for areas like the entrance tent, parking, food tents, and special events. Sign-up forms can be found on the Last Fling website.

The farewell to summer event includes live music, a carnival, the Family Fun area, a business expo and other special events including the Naperville Labor Day Parade.

Naperville Open USA Pickleball Tournament

The Naperville Open Pickleball Tournament was held over the weekend with competitors participating in men’s and women’s doubles, as well as mixed and seniors doubles divisions. Find out more about the event and the increasing popularity of pickleball in the Naperville area.