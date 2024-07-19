Riverwalk Community Center improvements | Mayor joins Harvard-led leadership program | Voyage en France

Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center improvements start July 22

The Naperville Park District is starting work to upgrade the heating and cooling system at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 Jackson Ave., on Monday, July 22. Work is expected to run through Friday, Aug. 23, according to a press release from the park district.

Certain programs and drop-in activities could be canceled or relocated during the work, and the park district said it would notify patrons of affected programs through phone and email. A full list of updates on closures can be found on the park district’s website.

The community center and its parking lot will be closed on Wednesday, July 24.

Naperville mayor joins yearlong Harvard-led leadership program for betterment of city

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli has been chosen to embark on a yearlong professional training management program through the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University. He’s among 39 mayors spanning five different continents who will be taking part in the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

Read more about the program, which focuses on strengthening city management teams while enhancing problem-solving skills, and improving resident outcomes.

Waubonsie Valley chess team wins first place at the International Schools Chess Festival in Romania

The Waubonsie Valley High School chess team won first place at the International Schools Chess Festival in Ploiești, Romania, which took place from July 2-6.

The tournament was an eight-round team competition, with the Waubonsie Warriors winning all eight matches. It featured 20 teams from seven countries and over 100 students.

The team also visited Bucharest, the capital of Romania, for the arrival of the FIDE 100 Torch Relay, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Naper Settlement’s Naper Nights concerts continue this weekend

More outdoor music performances are coming to Naper Settlement in the July set of the Naper Nights Community Concert Series.

Friday, July 19, will be dedicated to country fans with the Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute headlining from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Hillbilly Rockstarz will open the night with country hits from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The following night, A.J. Croce will pay tribute to his father, Jim Croce, in his Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Tour from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Heavy Sounds featuring Gina Bloom & Renaldo Domino will open for Croce with soulful sounds and classic covers featuring legendary Chicago soul singers from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Both nights will open with local students from the School of Rock from 5 to 5:40 p.m. Tickets for the concerts can be purchased on the Naper Settlement website.

Find out more information about Naper Nights and future performances.

Voyage en France coming to Cantigny Park on July 20

French-inspired delights and cultural experiences are coming to Cantigny Park for the Voyage en France on Saturday, July 20. The festival will take place throughout the park grounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1S151 Winfield Rd. in Wheaton.

Voyage en France will feature an Eiffel Tower replica, French dance and musical performances, a transformed Rose Garden reminiscent of Versailles, and a French market.

During the event, Cantigny will hold a VIP French Food & Wine Experience from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $125.

Tickets to the main Voyage en France experience are $20 for adults, and free for kids ages 15 and under. For more information on the festival, or to purchase tickets, visit Cantigny’s website.

“West Side Story” at Summer Place Theatre debuts July 19

Summer Place Theatre is debuting the classic musical “West Side Story” on Friday, June 19 at Naperville Central High School’s auditorium, 440 Aurora Ave.

The performances will take place from July 19 to Sunday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. on Sundays.

“West Side Story” is set in the 1950s and follows Tony and Maria, two young lovers in New York City. The pair find themselves caught in the crossfire between two warring street gangs: the Puerto Rican Sharks and the “American” Jets. It is based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet and a concept from Jerome Robbins.

Tickets to “West Side Story” are available on Summer Place Theatre’s website.

Learn more about Summer Place Theatre and the group’s two productions on stage this summer.

Weekend weather outlook

The weekend starts warm and sunny today, with a predicted high of 76. Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies and a predicted high of 78.

Sunday’s weather is expected to feature mostly cloudy skies and a predicted high of 78.

Keep up to date with your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.