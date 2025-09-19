Roofers reportedly detained | Grocery tax approved | Riverwalk Fine Art Fair

Immigration agents reportedly detain roof workers in Naperville

A group of roof workers was reportedly detained by immigration enforcement in Naperville, according to a local homeowner.

Cress Creek resident Bobby Fischer said the incident left his home with an unfinished roof, and left both the neighborhood and the workers frightened.

Naperville council approves local grocery tax

A 1% grocery sales tax will continue in Naperville in 2026, following a pivotal vote at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The council this summer had been debating whether to continue the soon-to-end statewide grocery tax on a local level, or instead increase the home rule sales tax to address a projected $6.5 million shortfall if neither option were in place.

North Central College sees highest enrollment in its history

This fall, North Central College is seeing its highest-ever enrollment in its 164-year history.

The school is welcoming a record 921 new undergraduates. Of those, 657 are first-year students, a 36% increase over last year’s number. Combined with the additional 1,711 undergraduates and 547 graduate students, that means the school’s total enrollment is now at 3,179, well topping the previous record of 3,003 from last year.

The record-setting incoming class hails from 31 U.S. states and 36 countries.

Riverwalk Fine Art Fair this weekend

The 40th annual Riverwalk Fine Art Fair will take place this weekend in downtown Naperville, along Jackson Avenue.

More than 40,000 attendees are expected to visit the two-day fair, which features original work by more than 100 artists from around the country in a wide range of mediums, including sculpture, jewelry, glass, painting, ceramics, and more. Music, painting demos, and activities for kids will be included in the fun.

The event, sponsored by the Naperville Art League, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, and Sunday, Sept. 21.

Bike donation drive to provide transportation to those in need

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is asking the public to “Recycle Your Bicycle” for a donation drive it’s hosting for Working Bikes. The nonprofit gives donated bikes new life, restoring them to give to those in need both locally and globally to use for transportation.

Bikes are being collected now through Sunday, Sept. 28 at Hidden Oaks Preserve, 419 Trout Farm Road in Bolingbrook, on the southwest side of the parking lot from 8 a.m. to sunset. Donations are also being accepted at McKinley Woods, Monee Reservoir, and Sugar Creek Preserve.

According to organizers, they’ll take any bike, no matter how old or rusty. The preserve location that gets the most donations will receive a trophy from Working Bikes.