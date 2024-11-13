RTA funding struggles | New Naperville North principal search | Benet girls volleyball to state

RTA facing a fiscal cliff in 2026

The Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) could face cuts of up to 20% in its 2026 budget without new sources of revenue, based on a report given at Tuesday’s DuPage County Board meeting.

The RTA, which encompasses the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra and Pace, derives 19.5% of its revenue from federal relief funding, which is being exhausted in the upcoming fiscal year 2025 budget.

Based on current projections, the RTA might have to cut between 30% to 40% of the service routes on the CTA, Metra and Pace lines if new revenue does not replace the disappearing federal relief funding. RTA officials at Tuesday’s meeting outlined several initiatives to address the deficit, such as lobbying efforts with the Illinois General Assembly during next year’s legislative session.

District 203 starts search for new Naperville North principal

Naperville School District 203 has started its search for a new principal for Naperville North High School.

Jay Wachtel has been serving as interim principal this school year, stepping in after former principal Stephanie Posey retired at the close of the 2023-2024 school year. Wachtel had most recently served as the school’s assistant principal of operations.

A social media post by the district for the job listing notes that it is looking for an “experienced, dynamic, and innovative leader.” The start date for the job is noted as July 1, 2025. Submissions are due by Dec. 1, 2024.

Neuqua Valley High School raises 2024 National Blue Ribbon School flag

On Tuesday morning, Neuqua Valley High School held a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate being selected as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School.

The honor was established in 1982 by the U.S. Department of Education and recognizes both public and private schools in the country.

Watch the ceremony and find out more about why Neuqua Valley received the distinction.

Sunrise Rotary Club holding drive-by food drive Friday

The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise is holding a drive-by food drive this Friday, November 15.

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., the public is invited to drop off non-perishable items such as canned goods, boxed pasta and grains, sugar, and peanut butter in front of the Naperville Country Club, 25W570 Chicago Ave.

Items collected will be given to the West Suburban Community Pantry, located at 6809 Hobson Valley Drive, Unit 118, Woodridge. Donations can also be dropped off at the pantry. More information about needed items can be found on the pantry’s website.

Benet Academy girls volleyball heading to state

Benet Academy girls volleyball is heading to state for a third consecutive season.

The Redwings punched their ticket after a two-set victory over New Trier in the supersectional. The Wings will face Huntley in the 4A state semi-finals on Friday night.

Cheers for Veterans fundraiser this Friday

Naperville Responds for Veterans is hosting its annual Cheers for Veterans gala and fundraiser this Friday, Nov. 15, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Bobak’s Signature Events, 6440 Double Eagle Drive, Woodridge.

The event will feature keynote speaker Lynn Lowder, a Marine veteran and owner of Rosie’s Home Cooking in Naperville. It will also include dinner, an open bar, a paddle raise, and live auction.

Proceeds help the group’s mission to support veterans and their families.