Scam alert | Talley leaving IPSD 204 in 2026 | Naper Nights Record Store Day giveaway

Naperville police warn public about telephone scam with person impersonating officer

The Naperville Police Department is warning the public to beware of a telephone scam, after receiving multiple reports about someone impersonating an officer to collect money.

The NPD sent out a Naper Notify on Thursday saying the reported scam involved a person saying they were a Naperville police sergeant, then telling their intended victim that they had missed jury duty and needed to submit payment immediately to avoid arrest.

Naperville police remind the public they will never call about a missed court date, warrant, or similar infraction and request money. If such a call is received, they recommend declining to give any personal or financial information and hanging up. The call should then be reported to the police at (630) 420-6666.

Naperville Nike shoplifting suspects arrested after being tracked by helicopter

Three Chicago women have been accused of stealing merchandise from the Nike Well Collective Store in Naperville, then fleeing in a car to Chicago, where they were found with some help from a Chicago Police Department helicopter.

Talley stepping down as IPSD 204 leader after 2025-26 year

Indian Prairie School District 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley announced Wednesday that he will not renew his contract and plans to step down at the end of the 2025-26 school year.

Park board approves Riverwalk lightscape display

Plans for a spring-themed lightscape display at the Riverwalk were approved Thursday at the Naperville Park Board meeting. The display, dubbed “Spring Renewal,” will be installed on an as-yet unannounced date near the Dandelion Fountain and covered bridge.

The park board had a preliminary discussion about the lightscape display at its previous meeting on March 27. The park district drew up a resolution, declaring the design an act of government speech in the public area since it was not previously designated as a free speech area.

ArtForum: The Naperville Partnership for Public Arts is the organization behind the lightscape design that will feature flowers, plants, and other spring-themed imagery.

Naper Nights lineup to be announced in special Record Store Day giveaway event Saturday

The lineup for this year’s Naper Nights summer concert series at Naper Settlement will be announced in conjunction with a special giveaway through five area record stores on Saturday, April 12, also known as Record Store Day.

Purple Dog Records in Naperville, Crooked Arm Vinyl & Tap in Lisle, Kiss the Sky in Batavia, Left ‘Round Records in Plainfield, and Paul Rose Records & Boutique in Naperville will all take part. Special giveaway records corresponding with the Naper Nights lineup will be hidden inside these participating stores. Those finding one of the records can turn it in for two free tickets to a Naper Nights concert of their choice this summer.

Event organizers say this year’s concerts will feature an all-new lineup of tribute performances, as well as a nationally recognized band that had several 70’s hits. More information can be found on the Naper Settlement website.