School threat prompts e-learning | Bank robbery | Loaves & Fishes composting initiative

Naperville Central shifts to e-learning day due to school threat

Naperville Central High School shifted to a full e-learning day on Friday after a threat to the campus was reported to the Naperville Police Department.

Find out more about what school officials are saying about the threat and precautions taken.

Naperville police, FBI investigating bank robbery

The Naperville Police Department and FBI are investigating a bank robbery that took place on Thursday at Fifth Third Bank in Naperville.

Learn more about the incident.

Naperville 203 proposes new college, career readiness courses

Naperville School District 203 proposed six new high school courses to be implemented over the next two school years.

With the addition of two Advanced Placement courses and one dual credit course, students will have more opportunities to earn college credit in high school.

Learn more about the planned coursework.

IPSD 204 adjusting to serve more students with autism

Indian Prairie School District 204 is serving an increasing number of students with autism and specific learning disabilities, so administrators are refining the best ways to serve these growing student populations.

Under Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Christine Igoe, who’s in her first year with the district, Indian Prairie is seeking ways to remove barriers that may prevent students with disabilities from accessing general education classrooms.

Read more about the programs and services the district has put in place to help.

Loaves & Fishes new composter to turn scraps into harvest

Yesterday’s scraps are becoming tomorrow’s harvest, thanks to a brand-new commercial composter at Loaves & Fishes Community Services.

The new tool will help convert spoiled fruits and vegetables to compost, which can be used to grow fresh produce, which will then be given back to the food pantry for its clients.

Find out more about this full circle process and how it was made possible.