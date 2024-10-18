Security upgrades at Municipal Center | Remembering Hilary Decent | Leaf pickup starts Monday

New security procedures to be put in place at Naperville’s Municipal Center

The city of Naperville plans to beef up security at the main entrance of the Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

Controlled access doors, a new speaker and video system, and a new security guard desk also serving as the visitor services desk have been added at the entrance. There will also be a new sign-in process added.

Find out more about the security upgrades, and when they’ll go into effect.

Remembering Hilary Decent, a Naperville columnist who led with laughter and light

Hilary Decent, a weekly columnist for the Naperville Sun, died Tuesday at the age of 67.

Decent had a knack for hooking her readers at line one with her signature wit. A true wordsmith, the British transplant had a love of Naperville and a joy for life.

Hear more about Decent’s well-lived life, and her gift for writing.

Bulk curbside leaf collection program starts Monday, Oct. 21

The city of Naperville will start its bulk curbside leaf collection program this Monday, Oct. 21.

There will be three pick-ups made in each neighborhood over a six-week period. Homeowners need to rake their leaves into the street, curbside, by 6 a.m. on the first day of each collection cycle: Monday, Oct. 21, Monday, Nov. 4, and Monday, Nov. 18.

Some basic notes for homeowners:

Keep leaves clear of storm drains

Avoid having any items other than leaves in the piles (such as branches, twigs, rocks, etc.)

Weather could cause a delay or halt of the collection cycle – if so, leaves can be disposed with weekly yard waste. A free collection program for that will run from Nov. 4 to Dec. 13

Leaves should be moved curbside for each collection cycle, even if just a small amount, to avoid a large pick-up at the end when the chance for inclement weather is greater

Residents can follow the collection process on the city’s interactive map. More detailed information about both curbside leaf collection and the upcoming free bagged leaf and yard waste collection is available on the city’s website.

71-unit development lauded for affordable housing

A new 71-unit multi-family housing development known as Tower Court Residences could soon take root on a 4.014-acre parcel in Naperville on the southeast side of 103rd Street and Route 59, on Tower Court.

The petitioner, Tower Court Naperville LLC, plans to purchase the property from the City of Naperville and construct what are being described as affordable housing units for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as seniors aged 55 and up.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the proposal on Wednesday, and members lauded development representatives for a project that tackles one of Naperville’s ongoing issues — lack of affordable housing — before giving the project a favorable recommendation. The City Council will give a final decision at an upcoming meeting.

Mobile Museum of Tolerance coming to town next week

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance is coming to the 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr., from noon to 6 p.m. on October 21, 22, and 23, according to a news release from state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr, D-Naperville.

The 32-seat, wheelchair-accessible mobile classroom uses interactive exhibits and immersive technology to share its message of tolerance, encouraging others to stand up against racism and hate, and inspire social change. Short films about the civil rights movement, Anne Frank, and the role of ordinary people in the Holocaust will be shown in an open-house format.

Admission to the mobile museum is free.

New scares and old haunts part of this year’s All Hallows Eve at Naper Settlement

Aliens, zombies, and a gargoyle are just some of the creatures taking over Naper Settlement this weekend at its annual All Hallows Eve event.

The spooky family-friendly fest is set for Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m, spread out across Naper Settlement’s 13 acres.

Find out about some of the new additions to this year’s event.

Weekend Weather Outlook

Sunny skies are ahead this weekend, starting off Friday with a high of 69 degrees.

The sunshine continues through Saturday, with a high of 72. And it’s more sun on Sunday, which will be the warmest day of the weekend, with an anticipated high temperature of 78. But nighttime temps will continue to dip into the 40s.

Keep an eye on your daily forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.