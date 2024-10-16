Senior of the Year | Hidden Oaks reopening in 2025 | Benet player Under Armour All-American

Two Naperville residents honored with Senior of the Year Awards

For their years of giving back, Kenn Miller and fellow Naperville resident Vicki Keller were honored with Senior of the Year Awards from the Naperville Senior Task Force at a ceremony in the Naperville Municipal Center Tuesday night.

The organization accepts Senior of the Year nominations for Naperville residents who have a history of community service, give back selflessly, and are 65 years or older. Each year, they choose two award recipients, one man and one woman.

Find out more about what earned Miller and Keller this year’s awards.

Hidden Oaks Nature Center to reopen in early 2025

Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook is set to reopen in early 2025, with officials noting that construction is on track.

The property owned by the Forest Preserve District of Will County has been undergoing extensive renovations this year, with a revamped interior to offer new interactive exhibits, a gift shop, updated rental space, an exhibit gallery, an expanded reception area, and a bird-watching lookout deck.

Outdoor renovations and building updates are set to be finished this fall, with the new exhibits planned to be installed in December.

Hidden Oaks closed to the public in February this year as the renovations got underway. The Hidden Oaks Preserve area close to the center has also been shut down during construction for safety.

DuPage County Sheriff urges motorists to drive safely, sober this Halloween season

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists to drive safely this Halloween season, telling them to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket.”

With kids out in costumes in the dark, and alcohol present at adult Halloween parties, it’s even more imperative to take precautions. Police advise making sure if you plan to use alcohol or cannabis while out, to make sure you have a safe way home, whether a designated driver, public transport, or ride service. They say even those walking while impaired should have someone with them to get them home safely.

Seat belt use is also imperative. Failure to buckle up will earn motorists a ticket.

Turning Pointe “pumpkin race kits” now available for Oct. 26 event

Turning Pointe is inviting the public to pop some wheels on their pumpkins and put them to the test at its annual Pumpkin Race, to be held Saturday, Oct. 26.

Kits to transform the pumpkins into finely tuned racing machines are currently available for purchase online, and may also be bought at the race. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. at Rotary Hill Park in downtown Naperville.

Pumpkins will face off in a run down the slope with the hopes of securing the Pumpkin Race Championship Trophy. There will also be a costume contest and a pumpkin decorating contest. Those taking part can spruce up their pumpkins on site at the decorating tent.

Benet Academy volleyball player honored as Under Armour All-American

Benet Academy senior girls volleyball player Aniya Warren was recently honored as an Under Armour All-American.

The libero was one of only 26 players across the country selected to play in the 2025 All-American Game in Orlando, Florida. Warren has helped the Redwings to an undefeated 28-0 start to the season and a number one seed in the West Aurora sectional.