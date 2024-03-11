Sentence in Naperville woman’s murder | Women-made commemorative beer | Watch St. Patrick’s parade

American man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Naperville woman in Germany

An American man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Naperville native Eva Liu in Germany last summer.

A German regional court on Monday convicted the 31-year-old man of murder, attempted murder, and rape for the incident involving Liu and her friend, which took place on June 14, 2023, near Germany’s Neuschwanstein castle.

Female brew crew creates new beer at Naperville’s Solemn Oath Brewery for International Women’s Day

At Naperville’s Solemn Oath Brewery, there was good reason to raise a glass in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8: a new brew created by women to commemorate the day.

A group of women brewers and craft beer professionals from around Chicagoland came together to create the American pale ale, called Vibes Since 1920.

District 203 proposing behavior analyst, new nursing credential to career advancement initiative

Two new certification and professional development opportunities could be added to Naperville School District 203’s Career 203 program for teachers and other faculty members in the upcoming school year, based on a recently unveiled proposal.

One is an opportunity to become a board-certified behavior analyst. The other applies to existing certified school nurses who could earn added certification from the National Board of Certification of School Nurses.

2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade sham-rocked through downtown Naperville on Saturday

On Saturday, West Suburban Irish held the 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Naperville.

More than 90 groups participated in the annual event, which has been a tradition in town since 1993.

St. Paddy’s Day 5K brings festive fun to downtown Naperville

Even before the parade, the streets of downtown Naperville were a sea of green, as nearly a thousand people took part in the Naperville Sunrise Rotary’s St. Paddy’s Day 5K Walk/Run.

Runners were encouraged to wear St. Patrick’s Day-inspired garb, with a $100 prize going to top costume winners Ann and Jason Reinink.

Naperville schools carry on despite IHSA discontinuing boys gymnastics after 71 years

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) has removed boys gymnastics from the spring sports season, making it the first sport to be discontinued by the IHSA since girls field hockey in 1982.

The decision was made mainly due to low participation numbers. But programs across the state, including those at Naperville North and Naperville Central high schools, are continuing this spring under a new format.

