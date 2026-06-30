Sentencing in attempted murder | Raymond Drive lane closures | Two awards for DuPage  

Man gets 20-year sentence for attempted murder at Naperville hotel

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempting to murder a woman he was romantically involved with at a Naperville hotel.

Willie Tidwell, 53, appeared at his sentencing hearing Monday in front of a DuPage judge. He had pleaded guilty to the charge of one count of attempted murder on Dec. 10, 2025.

Learn more about the incident.

Lane reductions on Raymond Drive begin today

Starting Tuesday, June 30, the stretch of Raymond Drive between Diehl and Ferry roads will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

The lane closures are due to work on the Raymond Drive bridge over the I-88 tollway and are expected to last eight weeks.

Officials advise drivers to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

DuPage County receives awards for crisis recovery, food insecurity efforts

DuPage County was recently recognized by a national organization for local officials’ efforts to address such issues as mental health, substance abuse, and food insecurity.

The National Association of Counties awarded DuPage County with a pair of its 2026 Achievement Awards — one in recognition of the Crisis Recovery Center in its health category, the other for work to combat food insecurity in the human services category.

Read more about the award recognitions and what county officials had to say about the awards.

Naperville native Trisha Prabhu named to TRIIBE 100 list

Naperville native Trisha Prabhu has been named to the TRIIBE 100, a global list of “nonprofit founders under 30 to know.”

Prabhu is the creator of ReThink, a technology that battles cyberbullying. That invention sprouted the youth-led nonprofit ReThink Citizens, which aims to make young people better and safer digital citizens. Its goal is to create a healthier digital world.

This recognition is one of many accolades racked up by Prabhu, who recently received the prestigious Knight-Hennessy Scholarship. She’s also authored a book titled “Re-Think the Internet: How to Make the Digital World a Lot Less Sucky.”

Walnut Ridge Park expansion

The Naperville Park District is moving forward on its planned expansion of Walnut Ridge Park, officials announced at a meeting Thursday. The district acquired land adjacent to the park, 2304 Keim Road, in early June.

Eric Shutes, director of planning, said the district is in the process of gathering quotes from contractors for such tasks as tree trimming, landscaping, and installing natural trails throughout the expanded property.

The Walnut Ridge expansion was one of three projects included in the district’s successful bond referendum in March. Other initiatives included land acquisition at Heritage Woods and construction of a new community activity center at Frontier Sports Complex.