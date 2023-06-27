Services for Naperville woman killed in Germany | Naperville Salute | Operation Illuminate Ukraine

Services for Eva Liu, Naperville woman killed in Germany attack

Visitation and funeral services will be held later this week for Eva Liu, who died after being pushed down a ravine in Germany earlier this month. Learn more about the arrangements.

Naperville Salute set for June 30 through July 3

The Naperville Salute is slated to begin this weekend, leading up to the Fourth of July holiday. Read more about the four-day event at Rotary Hill.

Naperville Central students lead Operation Illuminate Ukraine

Students at Naperville Central High School are raising funds through their own nonprofit organization to help Ukrainians impacted by the Kakhovka Dam explosion on June 6, which flooded the region. Learn more about Community Anchor NFP’s mission.

New hours for Naperville Finance Department front counter

The Finance Department front counter at the Naperville Municipal Center, located at 400 S. Eagle St., now has new hours: from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding city holidays.

Residents can pay permit fees or utility bills at the counter on the west side of the first floor of the Municipal Center.

Call center hours remain unchanged. The Finance Department is available over the phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

New Jeff Davis Naperville Community Scholarship available

A new scholarship is now available to college-bound, high school seniors in Naperville.

The Jeff Davis Naperville Community Scholarship provides $2,500 and is renewable up to four years. It was created by the PHOENIX company in honor of Jeff Davis, a former Indian Prairie School District 204 board member, and long-time Naperville resident.

Students interested in the scholarship must meet the following criteria:

Be a Naperville resident

Maintain a minimum grade average of 3.0 or higher

Maintain a full-time status during the academic year

Provide a transcript of grades and documentation of college enrollment the following year

To apply for the scholarship, contact Linda Oglesbee at loglesbee@naperville.net or PHOENIX human resources. The deadline to apply is July 14.