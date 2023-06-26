Funeral services set for Eva Liu, Naperville woman killed in Germany attack

Visitation and funeral services will be held later this week for Eva Liu, who was killed after being pushed down a ravine in Germany earlier this month.

A GoFundMe page her sister, Alice Liu, established details the arrangements, with visitation this Thursday, June 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory and a burial service on Saturday, July 1, at 10am at Living Water Evangelical Church and Naperville Cemetery.

Who was Eva Liu?

Eva Liu grew up in Naperville and had attended the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy. She was a graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. Her sister describes her on the GoFundMe page as “intimately involved in the communities around her,” stating she was a residential student leader at IMSA, volunteered at Ray Chinese School, and served on various boards at U of I. She was about to start working as a software engineer for Microsoft in Seattle this July, a position she was offered after finishing a summer internship with the company in 2022.

“She had an infectious smile and generous nature that brightened the mood of everyone that came in contact with her,” Alice wrote.

Liu, along with her friend and fellow graduate Kelsey Chang of Bloomington-Normal, were visiting Neuschwanstein Castle, on June 14 when the two were attacked.

“She deserved so much more,” Amanda Wang – also a recent University of Illinois graduate – said at the latest city council meeting after a moment of silence for Liu. “Her impact is evident through the community, as we realize how much her presence created growth and positivity in those around her. She has touched so many people and was dedicated to making this place a better place.”

What had happened in Germany?

Liu and Chang met a 30-year-old American man while on a hiking path near the historic “Marienbrucke” bridge in Germany. Authorities say the man, now known to be 30-year-old Troy Bohling of Lincoln Park, Michigan, lured them onto a trail leading to a viewpoint of Neuschwanstein Castle. He then allegedly attacked Liu and when Chang tried to help, Bohling choked Chang and pushed her down a slope. He then allegedly attempted to sexually assault Liu before pushing her down the 165-foot ravine as well. A tree branch broke Chang’s fall.

The two women were airlifted to a hospital, where Liu was later pronounced dead, while Chang was treated, and released.

Funds for funeral, legal expenses

As of June 26, more than 2,200 donors have contributed to the Bring Justice for Eva and Help Bring Her Home fund, totaling more than $130,000 of the page’s $150,000 goal. The largest single donation of $10,000 came from the Asian American Foundation. Funds will be used to pay for costs associated with bringing her home, the funeral, and memorials, as well as legal fees.

Bohling faces possible indictment of murder, attempted murder and sexual offense charges, according to police, which could be a process that takes months.

“Due to the uncertainties associated with this international case, the cost may become a significant financial burden to the family and could be a critical factor in the proceedings of the criminal and civil lawsuits,” the page states.

