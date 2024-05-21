Severe storm threat | Bridge closure | Rabid bats found

Severe storm threat for Naperville area Tuesday night

The National Weather Service (NWS) says Naperville and the surrounding areas are at a level three threat for severe storms later today, meaning there’s an enhanced risk for some damaging weather.

Forecasters say an outbreak of “dangerous severe thunderstorms” could hit the area between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. They’re expected to bring high, damaging winds, and the possibility of tornadoes.

The NWS reminds the public to be weather aware tonight, and make sure to have multiple ways to get severe weather warnings, including some that will wake you if they go off. You can also keep an eye on your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.

Washington Street Bridge closure today

The Washington Street Bridge will be closed to all traffic today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., between Aurora and Chicago avenues.

Afterward, the bridge will reopen with a single lane of traffic in each direction on the east side of the bridge, while the west side is removed and replaced. This step marks stage two of the Washington Street Bridge replacement project.

Read more about the ongoing construction on the bridge.

Rabid bats found in Will, Cook county houses earlier this month

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is alerting the public to be cautious after rabid bats were discovered in homes in both Will and Cook counties earlier this month.

Health officials say if a bat is found inside a house, try to cover it with a container and reach out to animal control to have them test it for rabies. They stress that one should never touch a bat. To capture one, they say, wear gloves, slowly approach the bat, and put a box or coffee can over it. Then slide a piece of cardboard under the container, tape it securely, and punch small air holes in the cardboard.

If a person has been bitten or scratched by an animal that could be carrying rabies, they should seek immediate medical attention. More information about the danger of rabies and how to keep bats out of your home can be found on the IDPH website.

A call for higher pay for NESPA employees

As negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement between the Naperville Education Support Professionals Association and District 203 get underway, calls for higher wages and other benefits were shared at a meeting Monday.

Multiple Naperville School District 203 staffers and representatives from Illinois Education Association Region 59 used the board of education’s public comment portion of Monday night’s meeting agenda to weigh in on salaries and benefits, with the assertion workers are not receiving pay that is commensurate with their experience or education.

Since the matter was not on the agenda, neither the board nor administrators addressed the issue at Monday’s meeting. NESPA’s current three-year agreement, which was adopted last fall after years of negotiations, sunsets next month.

DuPage County to hold Memorial Day observance ceremony on Sunday, May 26

DuPage County is planning a ceremony in observance of Memorial Day, to be held on Sunday, May 26.

The event will honor fallen military service members from DuPage County. It will begin at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial at the DuPage County Government Complex in Wheaton, at 421 N. County Farm Road. There will be a wreath-laying by Gold Star families, and the DuPage Honor Guard will perform a weapons salute and retire the colors.

Guests can park in the south parking lot of the 421 Administration Building. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved into the atrium of that building. DuPage County offices will be closed on Memorial Day itself.

Naperville North water polo teams win IHSA State trophies

The Naperville North High School boys and girls water polo teams won IHSA State trophies over the weekend at Stevenson High School.

The boys’ team beat Whitney Young in the third-place game to finish the year with a 31-5 record. The girls lost to Lyons Township to finish the season in fourth place, with a record of 32-3-1.

Watch the boys and girls water polo highlights.