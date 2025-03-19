Severe weather mix ahead | 2 new D203 principals | Dave Wentz Memorial Blood Drive

Severe weather mix of storms, possible tornadoes, overnight snow predicted for Naperville area

A severe weather mix is ahead for the Naperville area, starting with storms this afternoon and evening, bringing with them the chance for tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region, with a mix of showers and thunderstorms, the possibility of damaging winds of up to 60 mph, and a chance for large hail. Lightweight outdoor objects should be secured or brought inside.

There’s also a wind advisory in place from 10 p.m. today through 7 a.m. on Thursday, with predicted gusts of up to 45 mph. Not helping the cause will be the shift from rain to snow, as the temperatures begin to drop tonight, with the switch to complete snow around 3 a.m. This will make for hazardous travel, which could continue into the early Thursday morning commute.

New principals chosen for two Naperville D203 elementary schools

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education on Monday, March 10, appointed new principals for two of its elementary schools.

Learn who will be stepping into the roles at Meadow Glens and Naper elementary schools.

Naperville Park District to participate in DuPage River Trail improvements

The Naperville Park District will take part in an intergovernmental effort to improve the DuPage River Trail, following approval from the Park Board on Thursday, March 13. The project entails developing a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail that will begin at the east branch of the DuPage River Trail.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County and the Bolingbrook Park District are the other governing entities named within the agreement.

Each group will contribute to the project, which has an estimated cost of $1.3 million through a 20% local match. The three agencies are seeking federal funds for the remaining 80% of the project cost.

Rotary Club of Naperville to hold Dave Wentz Memorial Blood Drive

The Rotary Club of Naperville will be holding the Dave Wentz Memorial Blood Drive on Monday, April 7 at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Center, 305 W. Jackson Ave.

Wentz was a former Naperville city councilman and dedicated community volunteer, who died on Jan. 4, 2021, at the age of 57. An active Rotarian, he played a big part in building the relationship between the Rotary and the American Red Cross, and was a regular blood donor.

The drive will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested in donating can sign up on the American Red Cross website.

Wilton Sweet Studio in Naperville teaches confectionary classics

The fourth floor of an office building off Diehl Road hides a sweet surprise. Within the Wilton corporate headquarters lies the Wilton Sweet Studio, a spot where budding bakers can perfect their techniques.

Find out more about the classes offered.