Sexual abuse case expands | Last Fling rule changes | Freshmen returning to Neuqua HS building

Naperville man accused of sexual abuse faces new charges with more alleged victims

A Naperville man charged last month with the sexual abuse of two teenage boys is now facing 13 additional charges involving three more alleged victims.

Murtaza Hameed, 46, appeared at his arraignment on Tuesday, and was granted pretrial release, with electronic monitoring, home confinement, and a stipulation prohibiting him from contact with minors, except his children.

Last Fling organizers announce admission changes, including new policy for minors

Naperville’s Last Fling will look a little different this year, according to the event’s organizers, who announced new admission policies on Monday.

Those include a clear bag policy and no unaccompanied minors.

Freshmen returning to Neuqua Valley High School building in 2027-28

Neuqua Valley High School plans to once again house freshmen beginning in the 2027-28 school year, after renovations funded by the recent bond referendum in Indian Prairie School District 204 are complete.

The school on 95th Street just east of Route 59 in Naperville hasn’t hosted four full grade levels since freshmen moved next door to the Birkett Center in 2003.

Benet Academy baseball advances to state following 6-3 supersectional victory over Washington

Benet Academy baseball is heading to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.

The Redwings defeated Washington 6-3 in the 3A supersectional at Geneseo. Benet will face Cary-Grove on Friday in the semis at 1 p.m. at Joliet Slammers Stadium

Fireworks in Naperville to be held on July 4

The annual Naperville Community Fireworks Show will be held on Friday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m. at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Road.

The display will be preceded by a 7:30 p.m. performance of patriotic classics by the Naperville Municipal Band at the Wagner Pavilion at the 95th Street Community Plaza.

The public is invited to view the fireworks from within the park or from their vehicles. Some parking options include the 906 spaces at Frontier Sports Complex or the 1,000 spaces at Neuqua Valley High School.

The Naperville Park District and city of Naperville are co-hosting the fireworks show. Additional info and parking locations will be posted on the city’s website closer to the event.

Naperville North celebrates its boys water polo state championship win

Tonight, the Naperville North Athletic Department will celebrate its boys water polo state championship win at the Naperville North High School Performing Arts Center.

The event will include remarks from school leaders, recognition of all championship athletes, trophy presentation, team honors, a highlight video, and photo opportunities.

The celebration starts at 5 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.