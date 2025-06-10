Naperville man accused of sexual abuse faces new charges with more alleged victims

A Naperville man charged last month with the sexual abuse of two teenage boys in his care is now facing 13 additional charges involving three more alleged victims, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

On Tuesday, Murtaza Hameed, 46, appeared at his arraignment on one count of criminal sexual assault, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of attempt criminal sexual assault, and six counts of misdemeanor battery.

Hameed released on pretrial with electronic monitoring

At today’s court appearance, Judge Brian Telander granted the defense’s petition for pretrial release, despite the state’s objection. Hameed was released with electronic monitoring and home confinement. He is also prohibited from any contact with minors, except his children.

Hameed had been in custody since his first court appearance on May 12, when his request for pretrial release was initially denied.

Thirteen new charges involving three more alleged victims

On May 29, the grand jury returned a 13-count indictment against Hameed involving three more alleged victims. That indictment included three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of criminal sexual assault, and one count of attempt criminal sexual assault.

The backstory of the case

The case stems back to Jan. 11, when a seventeen-year-old boy was receiving treatment from Hameed at his chiropractic office located in the 3800 block of McCoy Drive in Aurora, when Hameed allegedly sexually abused him, according to officials.

During the investigation, authorities discovered a similar incident had allegedly occurred in 2016 involving a sixteen-year-old boy.

After Hameed was arrested, three more individuals came forward alleging inappropriate contact, according to officials. Those incidents reportedly happened between July 2016 and January 2025, with victims ranging in age from pre-adolescent to adult males, according to authorities.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin praises victims’ courage

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin praised the victims’ bravery, calling their actions “inspiring.”

“I commend all the victims in this very upsetting case for their strength and conviction to come forward and stand for what is right. I know this is a very difficult subject to talk about, but I strongly encourage anyone who may have had a similar experience themselves with Dr. Hameed, or knows someone who may have, to contact either my office or the Aurora Police Department,” said Berlin.

Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas echoed Berlin’s sentiments.

“Our investigators are working to create a safe and supportive environment for anyone impacted by these crimes — whether they were children or adults at the time of the abuse. We understand how difficult this is, and we encourage anyone who may have experienced similar abuse to reach out. We’re here to listen and support you in every way we can,” said Thomas.

Officials urge anyone who believes they may have been a victim or who has information about the case to contact DuPage County Investigator Dirk Ollech at Dirk.Ollech@dupagecounty.gov or 630-407-2750 or Aurora Police Investigator Jennifer Hillgoth at cosentij@aurora.il.us or 630-256-5554.

Hameed’s next court appearance is set for July 8, in front of Judge Telander.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!