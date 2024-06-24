Shooting investigated | Cicada emergence ending | Chat with the Chief

Suspect still at large after shooting incident on Naperville’s northeast side

Naperville police are searching for the suspect in a shooting incident Sunday afternoon that left one person injured.

Authorities found the victim outside of a home on the city’s northeast side and took them to a local hospital for treatment.

Condominium complex fire causes $10k in damages

A fire at a condominium complex in Naperville on Sunday caused about $10,000 in damage, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Officials say firefighters responded to the Winchester Place Condominium complex in south Naperville around 1 a.m., after a fire alarm had been activated, and 911 notified about a potential fire at the location.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire on the exterior of the building. It was extinguished within 10 minutes, with no further fire spread found. No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The 17-year cicada emergence is coming to an end

For the past five weeks, Naperville has been flooded with millions of 17-year cicadas. Now, experts from The Morton Arboretum say their time is soon coming to an end.

Chat with the Chief on June 27

The Naperville Police Department’s Chat with the Chief series returns on Thursday, June 27. The informal meet-and-greet will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Panera Bread, 2775 Showplace Drive.

The event gives the public a chance to have informal conversations with Police Chief Jason Arres and other police staff in a relaxed environment. Chat with the Chief is hosted a few times every year at different locations throughout Naperville.

For more information on the event, visit the Naperville Police Department’s website.

Danny O’Malley awarded the inaugural Naperville Saints Alumni Scholarship

The Naperville Saints, one of the longest-running youth football programs in the area, announced the recipient of their inaugural $2,500 alumni scholarship.

2024 Benet Academy graduate and Naperville Saints alumni Danny O’Malley was honored with the scholarship at his future collegiate home, North Central College on Tuesday, June 18.

