Solar eclipse gatherings | Cicadas coming | Colors fly at Holi festival

Local spots to gather for today’s solar eclipse

We’re now just a few hours away from a solar eclipse, with the Naperville area expected to see about 94% coverage of the sun at the peak of the eclipse at 2:06 p.m.

Gatherings locally will be held at Naper Settlement and Whalon Lake. Naper Settlement will open its gates at noon, with the first 250 guests to receive a free pair of viewing glasses. Those attending should bring their own chair or blanket.

At Whalon Lake, the Forest Preserve District of Will County will be holding a Solar-bration viewing paty, running from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the “open, grassy” area of Whalon Lake. The first 50 attendees will get free viewing glasses. There will be educational activities and a chance to toast marshmallows.

17-year cicadas emerging in Naperville this spring

This spring the Naperville area will experience the influx of a cicada group that emerges every 17 years, known as Brood XIII.

The cicadas will start emerging from the ground once the soil temperature and their bodies are at least 68 degrees Fahrenheit, which experts at The Morton Arboretum say will likely be early to mid-May.

Colors fly at Simply Vedic’s Holi festival in Naperville

Colors and excitement filled the air at the Naperville Riverwalk on Saturday as people gathered to celebrate the Hindu festival of colors known as Holi.

The spring celebration welcomes the new season and encourages community connections with the throwing of colorful powder.

District 203 administrators sound a positive note on music curriculum changes, but questions linger

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education received a progress report at its latest meeting on curriculum changes made to music programs this school year.

A year ago, administrators sought approval to add a co-curricular component to band, orchestra, and choir programs at Naperville North and Naperville Central high schools. This requires high schoolers pursing music as an extracurricular activity to enroll in a concurrent course during the school day as well.

Crone student fights through brain cancer and finds second home with Blue Dynasty CheerAbilities

A Crone Middle School student has overcome adversity and tumbled into the fellowship of the Blue Dynasty CheerAbilities.

Sophia Miller was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 10. After a number of medical challenges and treatments, she’s shown her resiliency and found a new love of cheerleading with the group, an all-star competitive cheerleading team for athletes with disabilities.

