Squad car flips in crash | COD wins fifth national championship | TubaChristmas

Naperville squad car flipped onto roof during crash

A Naperville squad car flipped onto its roof after a crash yesterday in Naperville.

Commander Rick Krakow with the Naperville Police Department said an officer had been responding to a call about a patient not breathing when the crash occurred. Three vehicles were involved. Though the NPD did not disclose the location of the incident, social media images indicate it was near the intersection of 95th Street and Route 59.

The officer, as well as two other people, were taken to a local hospital and treated for what seemed to be minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

COD Chaparrals win fifth straight national championship

The College of DuPage Chaparrals football team clinched their fifth straight national championship Saturday with a 36-11 win over the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats.

The Chaparrals’ win in the NJCAA Division III Football Championship Red Grange Bowl was a historic one for the school in two ways. First, it solidified the school as one of just two programs in college football history to land five consecutive national titles. Second, it marked COD’s 50th national athletics title.

Naperville-area business leaders among 2026 Chicago Titan 100 honorees

Two Naperville-area business leaders have been named to the 2026 Chicago Titan 100, a prestigious list honoring the top 100 CEOs and business leaders for how they’ve built successful companies and impacted the business community.

Naperville’s TubaChristmas spreads holiday cheer

A joyful noise arose outside the U.S. Bank in downtown Naperville on Saturday, when almost 100 tuba and euphonium players gathered for the annual TubaChristmas concert.

Team USA Junior Racquetball recruits Naperville fifth grader

Patterson Elementary School fifth grader Sameera Rai is winning medals for Team USA on the racquetball court, with the World Championships just around the corner.

