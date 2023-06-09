Stolen jewelry | E-bikes | Tech campus

Senior citizens targets for robbers in three Naperville incidents

The Naperville Police Department is looking into three accounts of jewelry being stolen from senior citizens in retail center parking lots. Learn more about these incidents along Ogden Avenue and 75th Street.

Class 2 e-bikes are now allowed on Naperville Park District trails

The Naperville Park Board approved the addition of Class 2 electric bikes (e-bikes) to the list of permitted equipment allowed on Naperville Park District trails.

Before the ordinance, only class 1 e-bikes were allowed along the trails, however, class 1 and class 2 both reach speeds of up to 20 mph. The difference is that class 1 e-bikes are pedal-assist only, with no throttle, while class 2 has functional pedals and is throttle assisted.

The park district’s e-bike policies are in line with regulations made by the Forest Preserve Districts of both DuPage and Will Counties. The voting was part of the park board’s consent agenda at Thursday’s meeting.

Naperville Park Board elects officers for 2023-2024

Also at Thursday’s meeting, Mary Gibson and Leslie Ruffing were reelected as president and vice president of the Naperville Park Board. Read more about the park district appointments.

Tech campus considered for former Nokia site

A technology-focused campus could replace the 40-acre Alcatel-Lucent office building at 1960 W. Lucent Lane in Naperville. A representative with Franklin Partners, owner of the property, discussed the potential proposal amid a broader discussion about industrial warehousing at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Commissioners gave a favorable recommendation to a text amendment to the city’s zoning code that could impact parcels within the office, research, and light industry district designation. The amendment includes more municipal oversight of warehouse, storage, and distribution facilities in an effort to curtail noise, light, pollution, and other factors.

Alcatel-Lucent, which previously housed Nokia’s operations, had been eyed by Franklin Partners and another consulting firm, Hillwood, as a potential site for warehouse use. Because of the text amendment changes, the pivot to a tech campus is considered. Both companies plan to raze the current office building.

Weekend weather outlook

The weekend kicks off today with clear skies and a high near 82 degrees in Naperville. National Weather Service forecasts predict the sunny weather to continue into Saturday afternoon, with a high near 85 degrees.

Sunday brings showers and a temperature drop. Rain begins around 1 a.m. and sticks around early afternoon, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph, and a high of only 66 degrees.

Keep up to date on your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.