Storm cleanup | IPSD leader transitions | Rise in youth rugby

Cleanup efforts ongoing in Naperville after back-to-back storms

Cleanup continues in Naperville, with city crews now tackling the fallout from two days’ worth of storms in the area.

As of 8 a.m. this morning, the city had received 539 calls for service, with more anticipated today.

Learn more about the cleanup efforts and where to report issues.

Outgoing and incoming leaders celebrated in IPSD 204

It’s a season of change at the helm of Indian Prairie School District 204, and the school board celebrated both the outgoing and the incoming during its most recent meeting.

That included a change of command in the role of superintendent, as well as a board member position.

Read more about the new faces stepping in at IPSD 204, and who’s saying goodbye.

Conroy praises housing bill aimed at ‘missing middle’

DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy on Tuesday expressed gratitude toward state lawmakers for the passage of legislation intended to assist what she described as the “missing middle” for affordable housing options. Conroy made her remarks during her routine report to the board at the recent meeting.

House Bill 4571 passed both branches of the General Assembly this legislative session and is currently awaiting Governor JB Pritzker’s signature. County officials worked with Springfield lobbyists and local lawmakers to help draft components within the legislation.

The bill has a number of provisions within it, including allowances for counties to acquire real property to transfer, lease, or sell at below-market rates. It also offers financial incentives to counties and municipalities for affordable

Student-drafted bill addressing gender discrepancies in CPR training becoming law

Recent Naperville Central High School graduate Ashlynn Goldstein was recently recognized for her role in proposing legislation intended to remove gender disparities with CPR training. The end result of her proposal, House Bill 4788, passed in both branches of the Illinois General Assembly during this spring’s legislative session and is awaiting Gov. JB Pritzker’s signature.

Goldstein proposed the legislation while working on her capstone project about gender disparities in medical research. HB4788 will require the use of both breasted and non-breasted manikins for CPR training in schools, beginning with the 2029-30 academic year.

Several lawmakers, including State Reps. Maura Hirschauer, Katie Stuart, and Janet Yang Rohr worked with Goldstein to draft the bill. Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges recognized Goldstein for her accomplishment at a recent board of education meeting.

Naperville youth rugby thrives on camaraderie and connection

Naperville youth rugby programs like the Crusaders and the Warriors are thriving with growing numbers and success on the field.

The U15 Crusaders won the state championship in late May, with the U13 team finishing fourth. The Naperville Warriors varsity team ended another strong season with a third-place finish at state.

Hear from the players and coaches about why they love the sport.