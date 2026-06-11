Outgoing and incoming leaders celebrated in IPSD 204

It’s a season of change at the helm of Indian Prairie School District 204, and the school board celebrated both the outgoing and the incoming during its most recent meeting.

Praise for outgoing superintendent

Superintendent Adrian Talley did not renew his contract and is approaching his last day with Indian Prairie on June 30, so Monday’s meeting was his last accompanying the school board at the dais.

Meanwhile, 13-year school board member Justin Karubas’ resignation became official May 24, so it was the board’s first meeting after he stepped down.

The board celebrated both Talley and Karubas with proclamations in their honor, marked on the agenda simply as “retirement proclamations.” Talley said he didn’t see it coming, so the board and staff managed to keep the moment of honor a surprise.

School board member Susan Demming read the proclamation thanking Talley for leading the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, for spearheading the district’s first strategic plan and for his “deep commitment to student well-being.”

“I leave the district believing I have taken what was given to me and made it better,” he said. “I’ll let the record speak for itself.”

Resigned board member thanks those who called him to service

School board member Catey Genc read the message in praise of Karubas, highlighting his leadership in creating the student advisory board and his longtime support of the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation.

School board President Laurie Donahue also thanked Karubas for personally meeting with her and motivating her to run for school board, “something I had never considered,” she said.

“Thank you for being my mentor,” she told Karubas. “You made a difference and made lifelong friends on the board.”

Karubas likewise thanked the two mentors who influenced him to run, both of whom since have passed away — former IPSD school board member (and Owen Elementary namesake) Owen Wavrinek, and former Indian Prairie Education Association union President Paul Gamboa.

“Both of them saw something in me and believed that I should step up and run,” Karubas said. “I’m glad that they trusted me. You’re always pulled by somebody else to do these things.”

Appointment of new board member approved; new superintendent coming

The next person who felt the pull — and was appointed officially by the board on Monday — is new school board member Andrew Bernard of Naperville. Bernard will be sworn in at the board’s next meeting on July 13, officials said.

Board members have said they value Bernard’s background in both education and accounting, so he can help make decisions — and understand their impact on the classroom.

Incoming Superintendent John Price is also about to start with the district on July 1. Talley said part of the superintendent’s job is to figuratively take the hands of students and staff, leading them to fulfill their potential. That job is about to become Price’s.

“I know full well he’ll help lead them to great opportunities,” Talley said.

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