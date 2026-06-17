Storms, flood watch | Yogurt Beach closing | D203 rideshare policy

Storm risk, flood watch for Naperville area today

Two rounds of storms are expected for the Naperville area today, though forecasters are now saying the most severe weather is expected to hit south of I-80.

The first wave of rain will last throughout the morning into the early afternoon. A second, possibly stronger round of storms is predicted between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. The severity of those storms, the National Weather Service says, will depend on the position of the warm front, with a higher threat of tornadoes to the south of it. The current model shows the furthest north that front is expected to go is I-80.

NWS-Chicago says there are still some storms expected north of the front which could bring some damaging winds. Also, with the additional heavy rain predicted, the Naperville area is under a flood watch until 9 p.m.

Forecasters say to remain weather aware today as conditions evolve.

Yogurt Beach to close Naperville location after 14 years

Yogurt Beach will close its Naperville location this July, after 14 years of operation.

The frozen yogurt shop at 3027 English Rows, Suite 115, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it would be shutting down on July 2.

Learn more about the closure.

Naperville 203 board approves policy limiting student rideshare use

After several rounds of review and discussion, Naperville School District 203’s board of education on Monday approved a policy on the acceptable use of rideshare services during the regular instructional day.

The district will allow junior high and high school students to use rideshare services such as Uber, Lyft, and others only in narrow circumstances going forward.

Read more about the new policy proposal.

IPSD 204 hires parent, communicator to community engagement role

An Indian Prairie School District 204 parent who helped lead a community group supporting the passage of the district’s 2024 bond referendum has now been named a district employee, as assistant director of community engagement.

Matt Hanley will join Indian Prairie from Community Consolidated School District 89 in the Glen Ellyn area, where he is communications coordinator. He’ll take over a position vacated by Jeannie Dina, who is retiring at the end of the month.

Hanley said he and his family, including two children in Indian Prairie schools, are “all in on 204” and he’s excited to support teachers, students and the district.

Playground ribbon cuttings scheduled

The Naperville Park District is holding three upcoming park playground ribbon cuttings to celebrate the installation of new playground equipment and other related features at each of the green spaces.

The first of the three celebrations will take place at Apache Park, 1567 Apache Drive, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Additional ribbon cuttings are scheduled at Wil-O-Way Park, 1408 W. Jefferson Ave., at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 7; and Burr Oak, 432 Villa Ave., at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 14.

For further details, visit the park district’s website.