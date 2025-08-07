Street racing arrests | D203 IMEA extension opposition | Next generation of municipal band

Naperville police report two street racing incidents in one week

The Naperville Police Department reported that officers encountered two separate cases of alleged street racing in the past week.

Find out more about where they happened and the arrests made in both cases.

Naperville District 203 board opposes IMEA contract extension

The Naperville School District 203 board of education is weighing in on the city of Naperville’s future with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency for energy procurement in advance of an upcoming vote at a city council meeting.

The board on Monday approved the position statement, noting it “strongly opposes” the contract extension.

Read more about the position statement and why the board chose to adopt it.

First Student honors IPSD 204’s transportation service

The First Student bus company has awarded Naperville the National Transportation Location of the Year Award, recognizing superior service and reliability, Indian Prairie School District 204 Superintendent Adrian Talley said during a recent school board meeting. “As we are the Naperville location, this award goes to our bus service,” he said.

First Student’s Linda Ondrus, one of the regional managers serving District 204, has also been honored with this year’s Regional Location of the Year Award.

“Both of these awards are recognized nationally and show the true operational partnership we have with First Student to provide safe and reliable transportation service to the Indian Prairie 204 students,” Talley said.

Meet the next generation of musicians with the Naperville Municipal Band

There’s a growing wave of next-generation musicians joining the Naperville Municipal Band.

Hear from four of these newer members about what drew them to the group.

Forest Preserve District’s woodchuck mascot expands outreach avenues

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s mascot has expanded its outreach avenues.

Willy Woodchuck now has a redesigned “Willy’s Wilderness” website, featuring a new look, expanded resources for kids, caregivers, and teachers, and fun activities, with regular updates to come.

Willy also has a new digital newsletter called Willy’s Wild Files, available to subscribers via email on the first Monday of each month. Both the website and newsletter are designed to help kids develop a love and appreciation for nature.