SuperTarget coming | Donations for earthquake victims | Singing Valentines

Naperville Target converting to SuperTarget

The Target at the corner of Route 59 and Jefferson Ave. in Naperville will be getting a facelift, converting into a SuperTarget.

To allow the process, Novak Construction, along with a Target Construction representative, asked Naperville City Council on Tuesday for the okay to use part of the parking lot between the store and Route 59 as a staging area for the construction work.

The request involves the use of 202 parking spaces on the northwest corner, to be utilized by the construction company for the next 28 weeks. Council unanimously granted the request. They also mentioned the need for a light at the south entrance of the store on Jefferson Avenue, and asked to investigate whether Target might help facilitate it.

The remodel will involve both the interior and exterior of the store, and should be finished by August.

Naperville woman collecting donations for Turkey earthquake victims

Naperville resident Feyza Gonzalez is collecting donations for the Turkish American Cultural Alliance (TACA) in collaboration with the Turkish consulate in Chicago, to help victims of the massive earthquake that hit Turkey and neighboring Syria earlier this week. Learn more about her efforts here.

Naperville area high schools at IHSA Chess State Finals.

Six Naperville area high schools are taking part in the IHSA Chess State Finals, which take place today and tomorrow.

For the initial seeding going into the finals, Neuqua Valley is the No. 4 seed, Waubonsie Valley is No. 7, Naperville Central is No. 11, Naperville North is No. 21, Benet Academy is No. 28, and Metea Vallley is No. 66.

The finals are being held at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, and kick off at 10 a.m. this morning.

Naperville North team to National Science Bowl National Finals

A team of students from Naperville North High School will be advancing to the 2023 National Science Bowl (NSB) National Finals.

The group secured their spot with a recent win at the regional competition. With the win comes an all-expense paid trip to the finals, which are being held in Washington, D.C. from April 27 to May 1. Besides the competition, competitors will get to enjoy several days of science activities and sightseeing.

Chorus of DuPage barbershop quartets offering Singing Valentines

Barbershop quartets from the Chorus of DuPage are back with their Singing Valentines, after taking a break for the past couple of years due to COVID-19.

Those interested in sending a singing serenade to a loved one can make a reservation through the Chorus of DuPage website. The group will travel throughout the Chicago Metro area on Valentine’s Day, showing up with a long-stemmed rose and Valentine’s card, and delivering two sweet songs of love.

Those with sweethearts outside of the area can request a “ringing” Valentine, delivered by phone.