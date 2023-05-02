Supreme Court Justice seeks weapons ban info | Busing concerns | Asian Youth Arts exhibit

Supreme Court Justice asks for more information from the City of Naperville

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has requested that the City of Naperville submit more information on its ban on the sale of certain high-powered rifles by 11 a.m. on Monday, May 8.

This request has come after Naperville gun shop owner Robert Bevis and the National Association for Gun Rights filed a request with the Supreme Court for an emergency injunction against Naperville’s ban and Illinois’ similar ban.

Bevis argues the bans are unconstitutional, as they go against Second Amendment rights, and should be put on hold until lawsuits challenging the bans are resolved. His attorneys have said his shop, Law Weapons & Supply, has suffered as a result of these bans and may have to close.

Parents speak out at IPSD204 meeting about busing concerns

At last night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education meeting, some parents raised concerns about busing during public comment.

This comes after the district announced that busing services will no longer be supplied to certain parts of the Stonebridge neighborhood and surrounding subdivisions. The change affects students that attend Brooks Elementary School, Granger Middle School, and Metea Valley High School.

One concern of parents was that some students would have to walk roughly 1.5 miles to school as a result. Others noted that students attending Metea Valley would have to cross a heavily trafficked Eola Road, which has no real sidewalks.

As remarks were made during public comment, the district’s policy is to not respond directly during the meeting but follow up “by an administrator as appropriate.”

New IPSD204 deputy superintendent

Also at last night’s meeting, the board announced that Dr. Louis Lee has been appointed as the new IPSD204 deputy superintendent.

Dr. Lee has spent the last three years as IPSD204’s assistant superintendent of human resources. During his time in the role, he served as the lead negotiator for the current four-year (2022-2026) collective bargaining agreement with the Indian Prairie Education Association. Lee also created the Grow Your Own Teachers (GYOT) program to address teacher shortages and help promote diversity in the teaching staff.

Lee will take over the role on July 1 from Doug Eccarius, who will become the new superintendent of Community Consolidated School District 89 in Glen Ellyn.

District 203’s 2023-24 school year budget

Naperville School District 203 officials are putting together the operating budget for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

On Monday, administrators and the board of education began a series of discussions on the matter. The tentative budget includes a projected 4.78% increase in revenue, totaling $326.01 million. Tentative expenses total $330.81 million and represent a 2.47% increase.

District 203 is planning numerous staff additions in the coming year, based on identified student needs, at both the teaching and administrative levels.

District 203 will have the budget on public display for 30 days starting May 12, with additional workshops and reviews ahead. The board is slated to hold an official public hearing on the budget on June 20. In accordance with state law, the budget must be adopted by Sept. 30.

North students host first Asian Youth Arts exhibit

Naperville North High School students Annie Chang and Audrey Yoon hosted the inaugural Asian Youth Arts exhibit on Sunday. Check out the paintings, sculptures, and live performances that were on display at the 95th Street Library.