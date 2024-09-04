Suspect in Plainfield gymnast’s fatal shooting | Public forum procedure changes | Train sculpture exits DCM

Illinois man named as suspect in Plainfield gymnast’s fatal shooting

A 23-year-old man from Loves Park, Illinois, has been named as the suspect in the fatal shooting of a college gymnast from Plainfield.

Chad T. Richards was identified by the Whitewater Police Department as the person arrested for the murder of 21-year-old Kara Welsh. He’s facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by the use of a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct while armed.

Welsh was shot and killed on Friday at an off-campus apartment near her college, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Officials said Richards was also a student at the school and the two knew each other, allegedly having an altercation before she was shot. No further details on the case have been provided at this time.

Richards appeared in court Tuesday where he was ordered held on $1 million bond. His next court appearance will be on Friday, Sept. 6.

Photo courtesy: GoFundMe / University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Naperville City Council changes public forum procedure at meetings

The Naperville City Council has altered the public forum procedure for its meetings going forward.

The dais will now only hear 30 minutes of speakers during the initial public forum portion of the meeting, and the remaining speakers will move to the end of the agenda before new business. However, the first public forum section can be extended through a majority vote from the city council.

The change came through a 7-2 affirmative vote at Tuesday’s meeting.

Ordinance supporters, such as Mayor Scott Wehrli, cited an anticipated increase in meeting and procedural efficiency. The no-votes were Councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh and Councilman Nate Wilson, who voiced concerns about public participation.

You may soon see smoke rising from the ground in Naperville. Here’s why.

The city of Naperville says residents shouldn’t be alarmed if they see smoke coming out of the ground in the coming weeks.

That’s because starting the week of September 9, the city will begin its smoke testing of the sanitary sewer lines to identify any problem areas.

Learn more about the process and the areas to be tested.

Train sculpture departs from the DuPage Children’s Museum

After 17 years in service, the train sculpture on the front of the DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM) has left its station.

The two-story kinetic exhibit featuring a silver locomotive and two children on a yellow handcar was taken down permanently on Tuesday morning during the DCM’s annual maintenance period.

Find out more about the background of the piece, and about a new experience chugging its way into the museum.

Swinging into success: Ashika Patel’s quick ascent with Naperville Central golf

Sometimes, the things we resist at first are where our greatest talents lie. For Naperville Central junior golfer Ashika Patel, this was undoubtedly true on her journey to learning the game of golf.

Her family encouraged her to try it out right before her freshman year. A little more than two years later, Patel sits at the top of Naperville’s golfing ranks.

Hear about her path to victory at this year’s McGonagle City Championship.