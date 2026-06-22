Taste Buds Kitchen plans | Remembering 2021 tornado | Heritage Woods expansion

Taste Buds Kitchen eyes location at Naperville’s Westridge Court

A national chain that intermingles entertainment, social experiences, and food could soon join the Westridge Court shopping center adjacent to Block 59 in Naperville.

A franchisee of Taste Buds Kitchen is seeking approval of a conditional-use permit, and the process moved one step closer to reality after a favorable recommendation at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Read more about Taste Buds Kitchen and what commissioners and city staff had to say about the proposal.

Rebuilt from rubble – Naperville neighborhood five years after EF-3 tornado

A quiet Naperville neighborhood looks quite different today than it did five years ago, when an EF-3 tornado swept through Naperville during the late evening of June 20, 2021.

Hear the memories and reflections from some of the residents impacted by that devastating storm.

DuPage County unveils new Victims of Violence Memorial Park

DuPage County officials recently celebrated the opening of a new space dedicated to remembering those who have been affected by violence.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, officials unveiled the Victims of Violence Memorial Park, located at 422 N. County Farm Rd in Wheaton.

Learn more about the new space for reflection and remembrance.

Heritage Woods expansion in the works

The Naperville Park District is moving on to the next stage of its planned expansion at the 6.5-acre Heritage Woods site with the recent award of a $492,000 contract for geologic-related work on the property. The project is a part of the district’s successful March bond referendum.

Under the terms of the contract, Geologic Associates Inc. representatives will conduct a first-phase environmental site assessment, pre-demolition assessment, evaluation of underground storage tanks, total project cost estimates, among other tasks.

Last fall, the district paid Geologic Associates Inc. $21,810 for a due diligence process while the bond referendum was still in the proposal stage. The new contract brings the district’s total contract with Geologic Associates Inc. to $513,810.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

June 23 – Video Games and Your Child: Spotting Red Flags and Staying Safe Online public webinar

June 23 – Slice of History: College Hang at Naper Settlement

June 24 – Crafternoon: Perler Popsicles for Pride at Naper Boulevard Library

June 24 – Arbor Evenings – Whiskey Road at The Morton Arboretum

June 25 – Puzzle Swap at Nichols Library

June 25 – Naperville Cemetery Walking Tour at Naper Settlement

June 25 – Curator’s Tour: The McCormick Hose Special Exhibits at Cantigny

June 25 – Doors and Windows for the Timeless House, at Naper Boulevard Library

June 25 – Naperville Municipal Band Creature Features Concert at Central Park

June 26 – Foam Party at Block 59

June 26, 27 – Petals, Ponds & Pathways, A Garden Walk to Benefit Mental Wellness at multiple Naperville gardens

June 26 to 28 – The Producers at Bright Side Theatre

June 27 – 5th Avenue Farmer’s Market at 200 E. 5th Ave.

June 27 – International Yoga Day at Fox Valley Mall

June 27 – Solar Saturday at Naperville Riverwalk

June 27 – Bike to the Barn at Green Valley Forest Preserve

June 27 – Illinois Humanities Community Conversations: History Belongs to All of Us at Naper Settlement

June 27 – DuPage Symphony Orchestra at Cantigny

June 27 – Candlelight: Tribute to Abba at Wentz Concert Hall

June 27, 28 – Fine Art & Artisan Fair at Naper Settlement

June 28 – West Suburban Symphony “The People’s Music” at Wentz Concert Hall

June 28 – Concerts in Your Park at Ashwood Park