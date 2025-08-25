Teacher strike avoided | Piccolo Buco opens | Local high schools get high ranks

Strike avoided: Naperville District 203 and teachers reach tentative agreement

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education and the Naperville Unit Education Association announced Friday afternoon that they have come to a “tentative agreement” over a new contract, which means a strike will be avoided.

Piccolo Buco brings flavors from Rome to Naperville, opens today

Italian restaurant Piccolo Buco is bringing flavors from Rome to Naperville.

The restaurant held a ribbon-cutting on Saturday ahead of its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 25, at Block 59.

5 Naperville-area high schools ranked in top 50 in Illinois

All of the Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 high schools have been named among the top 50 in the state, according to a recent ranking by U.S. News and World Report.

Downtown Naperville barber plans business expansion

A Naperville barber operating in a commercial space within the city’s commercial corridor plans to expand his business, based on details shared at a recent Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Eric Sowa, who operates Barber Haus at 232 S. Washington St., is seeking city approval to expand his business plan and add a health and wellness spa known as Health Haus in an adjacent commercial space.

Commissioners gave Sowa’s Health Haus proposal a favorable recommendation. If the city council ultimately approves the proposal, Health Haus would feature services like an IV drip center, a chiropractor, and the sale of a variety of specialty retail items.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday sponsored by Qamaria Yemeni Coffee. Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

August 26 – Naper Settlement Farmers Market at Naper Settlement

August 26 – Veterans Resource Fair by DuPage County at JTK Administration Building

August 27 – Crafternoon: Perler Bead Project at Naper Boulevard Library

August 28 – Craft By Beer: Paint By Numbers at Naper Settlement

August 28 – Bike Tour of the Gardens at Cantigny

August 28 – Riverwalk Viewing: Moon and other night sky objects by Naperville Astronomical Association

August 29 – A Night At the Movies: presenting Sonic The Hedgehog 3 by Naperville Park District

August 29 to September 1 – Last Fling by Naperville Jaycees in downtown Naperville

August 29 – Moonlit Movies: Mufasa: The Lion King at Cantigny

August 30 – Sole Summit Sneaker Convention at NIU Naperville Campus

September 1 – Labor Day Parade in downtown Naperville

Sept 1 – 30 – Naperville Vegan Chef Challenge taking place at restaurants throughout Naperville.