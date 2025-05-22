Tenth Topgolf lot gun arrest | Residential development advances | Libraries closed for Memorial Day 

Naperville police make 10th gun-related arrest at Topgolf parking lot

Naperville police have made another gun-related arrest at the Naperville Topgolf, located at 3211 Odyssey Ct, bringing the total to 10 this year.

Roberto Chacon, 28, of Alsip, has been charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of cannabis, and unlawful use of cannabis by a driver.

90-unit residential development advances

The Residences at Naper and Plank, a 90-unit rental development on Naperville’s northeast side, received a favorable recommendation at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Lincoln Property Company is proposing the project, which has the support of city officials, but has drawn traffic impact and compatibility concerns from nearby residents.

IPSD 204 Inspire Awards

Each year, Indian Prairie School District 204 presents the Inspire Awards to individuals who motivate students to reach their full potential.

This year, recognition went to two staff members, a student, and a local church for their actions to make what administrators described as “a meaningful and lasting impact” on the district and its students.

DuPage County Board member Sheila Rutledge resigns from the board

DuPage County Board member Sheila Rutledge has decided to resign, according to a statement released by DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy. The statement noted that Rutledge informed Conroy of her decision on Tuesday, and the resignation will take effect following the Aug. 26, 2025, board meeting.

Rutledge, who has represented District 6 on the county board since 2018, was recently elected Winfield Township Supervisor and plans to focus on that new role.

Her seat will be filled by Conroy with the advice and consent of the County Board. The appointee must be from the same political party, in this case, a Democrat.

The new board member will serve the remainder of Rutledge’s term, which expires on Dec. 7, 2026.

The Naperville Public Library closed for Memorial Day

All three Naperville Public Libraries will be closed this Sunday, May 25, and next Monday, May 26, for Memorial Day.

Locations will reopen next Tuesday, May 27, at 9 a.m.