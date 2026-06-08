The Belmont opens | Duplex development proposal | Riverwalk Duck Race

The Belmont American Steakhouse sizzles onto the downtown Naperville scene
The Belmont American Steakhouse is now open in downtown Naperville.
The restaurant, located at 35 S. Washington St., is run by The Empire Restaurant Group, which also operates Empire, Fiamme, and The George.
Find out more about the restaurant and its 1960s vibe.
Proposed Naperville Ridge duplex development advances
The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission has given a favorable recommendation to a 94-unit duplex residential development proposal that is being referred to as Naperville Ridge.
Commissioners voted 4-2 in support of the proposed development, to be located on the south side of 75th Street, west of Gladstone Drive. The 32-acre site, discussed at a DuPage County Board meeting last summer, is owned by the DuPage Water Commission and has been deemed surplus property.
Learn more about neighboring residents’ concerns and the thoughts of commissioners.
Naperville Riverwalk Duck Race makes a splash
It was off to the races Friday morning in downtown Naperville, where more than 2,000 rubber ducks took a dive into the DuPage River for the annual Riverwalk Duck Race.
Take a look at some of the highlights from this quacky competition.
New Trier tops Naperville Central 2-1 in girls soccer state title game
After a dominant 5-0 win over Warren in the semifinals, Naperville Central girls soccer advanced to the state championship game on Saturday against New Trier.
The game between the top two teams in Illinois lived up to the hype, with New Trier pulling out a 2-1 victory over the Redhawks. Naperville Central finished the season with a school-best 21-1-1 record.
Take a look at some of the highlights.
Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead
It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.
June 8 – Paws in the Park Day at Cantigny
June 8 – Embroidery Corner Bookmarks at 95th Street Library
June 9 – Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment – Leonardo at Naperville Riverwalk
June 9 – Dancing with the Celebrities Reveal Party & Comedy Improv Night at Go Brewing
June 9 through Aug. 18 – Millennium Carillon Summer Recital Series
June 10 – Arbor Evenings – Hollyy at The Morton Arboretum
June 10 – Naperville Police Foundation Summer Social at Safety Town
June 10 – Cops & Bobbers at Herrick Lake
June 11 – Golden Days (Adults 55+): Paint “Going to the Chapel” at Naper Settlement
June 11 – Naperville Architecture Walking Tour at Naper Settlement
June 11 – Curator’s Tour: 260 Years of Hamilton’s 5th Field Artillery at Cantigny
June 11 – Crafternoon: Perler Popsicles for Pride at 95th Street Library
June 11 – Naperville Municipal Band Summer Concert Series at Central Park
June 11 to 13 Used Book and Media Sale by AAUW
June 12 – Drive, Drop & Donate at DuPage Credit Union
June 12 – Tim, That’s Amazing! Family Show at Block 59
June 12 – Fun & Food Trucks at Whalon Lake
June 12 – Kids Night Out – Summer is Here! At Fort Hill Activity Center
June 12 – DuPage Night Life at Blackwell Forest Preserve
June 12 to 14 – The Producers at Bright Side Theatre
June 13 – Run Your Mutt Off 5 K at St James Farm Forest Preserve
June 13 – 5th Avenue Farmer’s Market
June 13 – National Treasure Escape Room (Family Edition) at Naper Settlement
June 13 – Juneteenth at Rotary Hill
June 13, 14 – Revolutionary War Weekend at Cantigny
June 14 – Fishing Derby Just for Kids at Blackwell Forest Preserve
June 14 – Fishin’ Kids at May Watts Park
June 14 – Music on the Farm by The Conservation Foundation
June 14 – Concerts in Your Park at Three Meadows Park