The Belmont opens | Duplex development proposal | Riverwalk Duck Race

The Belmont American Steakhouse sizzles onto the downtown Naperville scene

The Belmont American Steakhouse is now open in downtown Naperville.

The restaurant, located at 35 S. Washington St., is run by The Empire Restaurant Group, which also operates Empire, Fiamme, and The George.

Find out more about the restaurant and its 1960s vibe.

Proposed Naperville Ridge duplex development advances

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission has given a favorable recommendation to a 94-unit duplex residential development proposal that is being referred to as Naperville Ridge.

Commissioners voted 4-2 in support of the proposed development, to be located on the south side of 75th Street, west of Gladstone Drive. The 32-acre site, discussed at a DuPage County Board meeting last summer, is owned by the DuPage Water Commission and has been deemed surplus property.

Learn more about neighboring residents’ concerns and the thoughts of commissioners.

Naperville Riverwalk Duck Race makes a splash

It was off to the races Friday morning in downtown Naperville, where more than 2,000 rubber ducks took a dive into the DuPage River for the annual Riverwalk Duck Race.

Take a look at some of the highlights from this quacky competition.

New Trier tops Naperville Central 2-1 in girls soccer state title game

After a dominant 5-0 win over Warren in the semifinals, Naperville Central girls soccer advanced to the state championship game on Saturday against New Trier.

The game between the top two teams in Illinois lived up to the hype, with New Trier pulling out a 2-1 victory over the Redhawks. Naperville Central finished the season with a school-best 21-1-1 record.

Take a look at some of the highlights.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

June 8 – Paws in the Park Day at Cantigny

June 8 – Embroidery Corner Bookmarks at 95th Street Library

June 9 – Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment – Leonardo at Naperville Riverwalk

June 9 – Dancing with the Celebrities Reveal Party & Comedy Improv Night at Go Brewing

June 9 through Aug. 18 – Millennium Carillon Summer Recital Series

June 10 – Arbor Evenings – Hollyy at The Morton Arboretum

June 10 – Naperville Police Foundation Summer Social at Safety Town

June 10 – Cops & Bobbers at Herrick Lake

June 11 – Golden Days (Adults 55+): Paint “Going to the Chapel” at Naper Settlement

June 11 – Naperville Architecture Walking Tour at Naper Settlement

June 11 – Curator’s Tour: 260 Years of Hamilton’s 5th Field Artillery at Cantigny

June 11 – Crafternoon: Perler Popsicles for Pride at 95th Street Library

June 11 – Naperville Municipal Band Summer Concert Series at Central Park

June 11 to 13 Used Book and Media Sale by AAUW

June 12 – Drive, Drop & Donate at DuPage Credit Union

June 12 – Tim, That’s Amazing! Family Show at Block 59

June 12 – Fun & Food Trucks at Whalon Lake

June 12 – Kids Night Out – Summer is Here! At Fort Hill Activity Center

June 12 – DuPage Night Life at Blackwell Forest Preserve

June 12 to 14 – The Producers at Bright Side Theatre

June 13 – Run Your Mutt Off 5 K at St James Farm Forest Preserve

June 13 – 5th Avenue Farmer’s Market

June 13 – National Treasure Escape Room (Family Edition) at Naper Settlement

June 13 – Juneteenth at Rotary Hill

June 13, 14 – Revolutionary War Weekend at Cantigny

June 14 – Fishing Derby Just for Kids at Blackwell Forest Preserve

June 14 – Fishin’ Kids at May Watts Park

June 14 – Music on the Farm by The Conservation Foundation

June 14 – Concerts in Your Park at Three Meadows Park