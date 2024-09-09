The Can opens | LL Flooring closing | Fall Wine Walk tickets

A new beginning for The Can

This weekend marked a new beginning for “The Can,” which was formerly the bar at Pepe’s Mexican Grill in Naperville.

The Can held a grand opening at its new location at 634 E. Ogden Ave. on Saturday.

Find out about what old favorites and new offerings will be coming to this fresh location.

LL Flooring to permanently close all its stores

National retailer LL Flooring will be permanently closing all of its stores. The announcement from the company came about a month after it had filed for bankruptcy. The company reported it was unable to find a buyer to continue operations.

Closing sales for the business started on Friday, Sept. 6, with all stores expected to be fully closed within the next 12 weeks. That includes its Naperville location at 2603 Aurora Ave.

The company has been in operation since 1994, having started as Lumber Liquidators.

Tickets for Downtown Naperville Fall Wine Walk go on sale today

Tickets for the Downtown Naperville Fall Wine Walk go on sale today, Sept. 9, at noon.

The popular event which offers small sips of 12 different wine varieties while walking through downtown Naperville will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, from noon to 5 p.m. Start times will be staggered, and attendees will receive a complimentary wine-tasting glass.

This year organizers say they are changing things up a bit, showcasing featured restaurants with specially curated small bites. More details are expected soon on the event page on the Downtown Naperville website. This year’s Fall Wine Walk will benefit NCTV17.

Monarch Landing Naperville resident starts new life chapter as an author

A resident of Naperville’s Monarch Landing took the idea of starting a new chapter in retirement to heart, writing and publishing her first novel.

Kathie Bennett started writing “The Next Great Discovery: A Heartland to Hometown Mystery – Book 1” when she moved into the Naperville senior living facility in 2023.

Learn more about her book and her on-ramp outlook of retirement.

Local Girl Scout earns Gold Award for creating teen mental health website

Local Girl Scout Kameryn Rasberry’s personal health struggles helped inspire her to create a teen mental health website.

The 18-year-old was born with a congenital heart defect and underwent a heart transplant at the age of 12. But more challenges followed.

Find out how Rasberry used those as a catalyst to create the website, which earned her Girl Scout’s highest honor, the Gold Award.

Longtime rivalry Naperville Central versus Naperville North in Crosstown showdown 2024

This year’s Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic football matchup between Naperville North and Naperville Central came down to the wire, with the teams tied 21-21 late into the fourth quarter.

But a field goal from Gavin Ellison would seal the win for the Naperville Central Redhawks, with a final score of 24-21.

Catch the game in its entirety on the NCTV17 website.