The Cheesecake Factory opening | Ancho & Agave coming to Naperville | Nokia Bell Labs recognition

The Cheesecake Factory opening in Naperville this summer

The Cheesecake Factory at Naperville’s Block 59 is set to open this summer.

Naperville’s location will be its sixth in Illinois when it opens its doors to the community at 428 S State Route 59 on June 17.

Mexican restaurant Ancho & Agave coming to south Naperville this summer

Mexican restaurant Ancho & Agave will be taking over the space formerly occupied by Houlihan’s at 2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, later this summer.

It’s a casual Mexican restaurant with a menu that includes favorites like tacos, fajitas, and enchiladas, all focused on providing an authentic experience.

Nokia Bell Labs recognized by the city of Naperville

Nokia Bell Labs, which is about to celebrate its centennial anniversary, was recognized at Tuesday’s city council meeting for its imminent milestone.

Mayor Scott Wehrli issued the company a proclamation and is designating Wednesday, April 23, as Nokia Bell Labs Centennial Celebration Day within Naperville. The proclamation recognizes the company’s assorted accomplishments. Among them: receipt of 10 Nobel Prizes, three Emmys, two Grammys, and an Oscar, among others.

Nokia Bell Labs has been in Naperville since 1966. The company’s advancements within Naperville have included the development of the Autoplex, which is cited as the first cellular network system.

Forest Preserve District of DuPage County seeks feedback on Herrick Lake

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is seeking community feedback on the Herrick Lake Forest Preserve as it develops a new master plan for the site.

Herrick Lake is located in Wheaton, off of Butterfield Road. The Forest Preserve District launched a survey to find out what the community enjoys most at Herrick Lake, what they would like to see more of, and what improvements can be made.

The survey will be available on the Forest Preserve District’s website through May 9.

Rotary Club of Naperville honors local changemakers

The Rotary Club of Naperville recognized several people for their service in the community and around the world at the Paul Harris Fellowship Community Service Awards.

Eleven recipients were honored for their good deeds, ranging from local volunteer work to humanitarian efforts abroad.

