The Fresh Market closing | DuPage transportation improvement plan | Santa hotline, workshop registration

The Fresh Market to close Naperville location

The Fresh Market in Naperville will be closing its doors soon, a year after opening in the north end of the Westridge Court shopping center near Block 59.

Find out more about the planned closure.

$402M DuPage plan targets road safety, bridge repairs, congestion

A number of roadways, bikeways, paths, and bridges within DuPage County will be getting upgrades under the DuPage County Division of Transportation’s 2025-29 Five Year Transportation Improvement Program, with more than $402 million in federal and county funds being put towards the improvements.

Learn more about the projects on the docket.

County Board action on short-term rentals

The DuPage County Board on Tuesday added language on the dos and don’ts of short-term rentals within an existing zoning ordinance for areas within its jurisdiction. The text amendments to the zoning code are intended to fill a gap in county ordinances, officials stated at the meeting.

The amendment states property owners must first obtain an annual license from the county for short-term rentals to occur. There will be a fee for the license, though the exact dollar amount has not yet been set.

Naperville Police Department to take part in National Drug Take Back Day

The Naperville Police Department will take part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 25. The special day is designed to encourage people to clean out their medicine cabinets and safely dispose of unused prescription medication.

Officers will be on hand in the lobby of the Naperville Police Department, 1350 Aurora Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day to collect any “unwanted, unneeded or expired” prescription medication, ensuring that it is safely disposed of.

The NPD asks that medicine be taken out of its original container and put in sealed plastic bags. No liquids, needles, or inhalers will be taken.

Registration for Santa’s Hotline, Santa’s Workshop starts Tuesday

Registration for the Naperville Park District’s Santa’s Hotline and Santa’s Naperville Workshop starts at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 21 for residents, and noon on Thursday Oct. 23 for nonresidents.

Santa’s Hotline offers a chance for kids to get a call directly from Santa Claus or Mrs. Claus, to talk about their wish lists for Christmas. Calls will be made Dec. 10 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Calls are free but online registration is required.

Santa himself will be setting up shop this holiday season at the Paddleboat Quarry Rentals building, 441 Aurora Ave., from Dec. 1 to 21. He’ll be welcoming guests at his workshop for a short visit and a photo, through advanced online reservations only. Up to four families can be registered in the same time slot, at a cost of $10 per family for residents and $15 for nonresidents.

Due to popularity, early registration for both events is encouraged.