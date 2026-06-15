Tornado touchdown | Beidelman building future | Park district financial plans

NWS reports EF-0 tornado touched down briefly in Naperville Thursday

The National Weather Service reported that an EF-0 tornado touched down Thursday, June 11, on the east side of Naperville before traveling into Lisle.

NWS Chicago announced the finding on Sunday, after completing another round of damage surveys following last week’s storms.

Find out the path of the tornado and the areas most affected.

New owners plan retail, restaurant future for former Beidelman site

The former Beidelman Furniture building is now under new ownership, having recently been bought by Naperville-based commercial real estate firm Ellsworth Partners.

The company closed on the property at 235-239 S. Washington St. in mid-May for $3.75 million, and now plans to lease it for retail or restaurant use.

Learn more about the future of the building.

Naperville Park District outlines 3-year financial plan

Naperville Park District officials on Thursday unveiled a draft 3-year financial plan that outlines estimated operating cost increases on the expense side of the ledger and proposed property tax and fee increases for the revenue side.

The district’s financial plan runs through 2028 and includes components of the new Frontier Sports Complex activity center that was approved in the March referendum.

Read more about the district’s 3-year financial plan.

Naperville Sports Weekly Award Show returns tonight

The Naperville Sports Weekly Award Show returns tonight to celebrate the best from Season 19 of NSW.

Tune in at 6:30 p.m. to see who will take home Most Improved Team, Newcomer of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, as well as the Top Ten Plays of the season.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

June 15 – Senior Resource Fair at 421 N. Country Farm Road in Wheaton

June 16 – Crafternoon: Perler Popsicles for Pride at Nichols Library

June 16 – Millennium Carillon Summer Recital Series – Keiran Cantilina at Millennium Carillon Moser Tower

June 17 – Arbor Evenings – Queensville at The Morton Arboretum

June 17 – Craft Around the World at Naper Boulevard Library

June 18 – Riverwalk Viewing at Naperville Riverwalk

June 18 – Golden Days (Adults 55+) Lunch & Learn: Naperville in World War II at Naper Settlement

June 18 – Picnic with the Animals at Cosley Zoo

June 18 – Naperville Municipal Band Summer “Big Band Concert” at Central Park

June 18 – Kayak Kollege at Whalon Lake

June 18 to 21 – The Producers at Bright Side Theatre

June 19 – Paint The Culture by Beautifully EmpowHERed

June 19 – Crafts for Conservation at Cosley Zoo

June 19 – Naper Nights – Aretha Franklin and Sly and the Family Stone tribute bands at Naper Settlement

June 19 – Firefly 3K Fun Run at The Morton Arboretum

June 19 – The Reptile Show at Block 59

June 19 to June 28 – Summer Place Theatre presents Guys and Dolls at Naperville Central High School

June 20 – Morning Yoga at Wagner Pavilion

June 20 – Abraham Lincoln Association Summer Symposium at Cantigny

June 20 – The Great Decoding Escape Room at Naper Settlement

June 20 – Naper Nights – AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne tribute bands at Naper Settlement

June 20 – Blues, Brews, and BBQ at The Morton Arboretum

June 20 – Vintage Car Show at Downtown Naperville

June 20 – Mess Fest at DuPage Children’s Museum

June 21 – Jazz Fest at Cantigny

June 21 – Speakeasy Escape Room at Naper Settlement