Townhomes proposed at former Nokia site | Seniors of the Year | Glass Pumpkin Patch

Towns at Naper Commons project proposed at failed data site

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday gave a favorable recommendation of a proposed 262-unit townhome development at the site of a former Nokia building near the I-88 corridor.

The Pulte Home Company is behind the project, dubbed Towns at Naper Commons, on the 40.87-acre parcel that a year ago was scrutinized because of a failed data center proposal.

Read more about Pulte’s plans for the property and what commissioners had to say.

Image courtesy: PulteGroup, Inc.

Honoring legacies of service with Naperville Senior of the Year

Naperville residents Dr. Mary Ann Bobosky and Rodney Randall were recently honored as Seniors of the Year by the Naperville Senior Task Force for their legacies of leadership and service.

Learn why the two were chosen and which other two residents received Senior Legacy Awards.

Shibam Coffee brings taste of Yemen to Naperville

A new brew in town is bringing a taste of the Middle East to Naperville.

Shibam Coffee, located at 1120 S. Route 59, opened on October 3., offering authentic teas and coffee beans straight from Yemen.

Take a look inside the new business.

Glass Pumpkin Patch returns to Morton Arboretum for 16th year

The Morton Arboretum’s Glass Pumpkin Patch has returned for its 16th year, with more than 8,000 handmade pumpkins and other seasonal items available both for show and for sale.

Check out some of the samplings from the patch, which is open from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11.

IPSD 204 students featured in film to be shown to UN

Four Indian Prairie School District 204 students and an alum are soon to see their climate research highlighted in a documentary to be shown at the 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Turkey.

Metea Valley seniors Sanjith Balamurali, Tina Nguyen and Bodvita Rebba, along with Metea graduate Ani Apresyan and Waubonsie Valley senior Keshav Arun, interned with Accelerate Climate Solutions over the summer, studying air and water quality in the western suburbs — while students in the Solomon Islands studied the same factors in their community.

Their work is included in a documentary called “Understanding Life on the Frontlines of Climate Change: An International Youth Science Citizen Collaboration,” which is scheduled to be shown to the UN.