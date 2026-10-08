Towns at Naper Commons project proposed at failed data center site

A new 262-unit townhome development dubbed the Towns at Naper Commons could take root on a 40.87-acre property that previously housed some of Nokia’s operations in Naperville.

Pulte Home Company has announced plans for the project proposal, which would include three housing styles, on the currently vacant property at 1960 Lucent Lane. The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed and gave a favorable recommendation to the petition at its Wednesday, Oct. 7, meeting.

The site was under the microscope a year ago when a data center was proposed for the site. The city council in January voted down the data center plans that drew widespread public criticism. In March, a first-blush look at housing plans were presented as an alternative.

Details on the townhome plans

Caitlin Csuk with the Naperville-based law firm of Rosanova and Whitaker served as the project spokesperson at the recent meeting with commissioners. Pulte has retained Rosanova and Whitaker as its land use and zoning counsel for the project.

In her presentation, Csuk argued Towns at Naper Commons would mesh well with other existing developments in the immediate area, such as the similarly named Naper Commons that Pulte also oversaw.

“Taking everything into consideration from the comp plan, we believe that the proposed development that we’re discussing this evening will provide this area with a complementary and cohesive use for this very important location within the (I-88) corridor,” Csuk said.

Housing availability remains an issue within Naperville, Csuk said. She pointed to a housing study that asserted between 11,700 and 13,000 new housing units should be brought online within the community by 2040 to meet demands and population projections.

“The problem continues to remain the lack of supply to meet the demand,” Csuk added. “The only way to solve it is to provide more supply, and we’re not currently on track to meet these goals.”

Three specific product designs are part of Pulte’s plans for Towns at Naper Commons. One of the three types — featuring flat-roof rowhomes reflective of modern urban architecture — would be a first-of-its kind for the community, based on the plans unveiled.

“The product would be uniquely designed for Naperville, and it lends itself to a much more urban site design, with defined pedestrian entrances and walks, along with landscaping that will be integrated into the streetscape,” Csuk said.

Speaking more broadly about the overall project, Csuk added, “The units will be developed consistent with current design trends… all of which will be constructed with very high quality materials.”

Rezoning, tree counts, other details scrutinized

Pulte is seeking a number of entitlements from the city for the Towns at Naper Commons project, including a rezoning designation. The property currently falls within Naperville’s ORI (office, research, and light industry) classification, and Pulte is seeking a change to R2 residential, which reflects single-family and low density.

A number of variances also are sought in Pulte’s petition, including a requested reduction in the number of parkway trees. City code currently stipulates one parkway tree should be planted for every 40 feet of development.

“Staff has concerns with the reduced number of parkway trees throughout the development and does not believe the petitioner’s proposed landscaping plan meets the intent of the city’s parkway tree requirement,” Community Planner Sara Kopinski wrote in a memo.

Csuk said numerous reasons are behind Pulte’s requested parkway tree reduction for the overall site.

“The front-loaded units is really where we have a little more trouble because we have all of these driveway aprons,” Csuk said. “On the rear-loaded units, we don’t necessarily have that issue because there’s just pedestrian walks.”

Landscaping and other buffering, particularly adjacent to the existing Nokia building, also was discussed.

“We’re working with staff on it and seeing what we can accommodate on the north property line,” Csuk said of the efforts. “I think there were some utilities up there that we need to be cognizant of, but if we’re able to work that stuff out, we’re looking to plant some more trees to the north.”

Commissioners weigh in on plans

Ultimately, the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission cast a 6-3 vote in support of Pulte’s plans for the site. Commissioners Tom Castagnoli, Derek McDaniel, and Judith Heather McGowan gave the dissenting votes.

The rezoning was one of the overarching issues discussed as commissioners hashed over the plans.

“I think that ORI is absolutely the most suitable classification for that area, specifically, as it relates to the land use,” McDaniel said. “Eventually, we’re going to wake up one day, and we’re not going to have a whole lot of commercial land to develop.”

Castagnoli shared similar sentiments: “We’re losing an ORI property,” he said. “It seems that’s all we’ve been doing lately is changing to residential. I’m concerned. Are we giving away valuable land that could have a much better use down the road?”

Other commissioners acknowledged the significance of the zoning change, but said Pulte put forward a strong plan for the property.

“I do feel the development aligns with the master plan,” Whitney Robbins, chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission, said. “I do believe that it aligns with what the residents came out and spoke to us about for months. For myself, personally, I hesitate and I pause when we take away an opportunity for economic development, changing ORI to R2, but with that said, I think the plan was well done.”

Commissioner Mark Wright also explained why he was swayed toward a “yes” vote.

“Once we lose commercial property, you lose it for a lifetime — at least in our lifetime. That did bring me some hesitation,” Wright said. “What brought me back to the finish line of a ‘yes’ vote on this is thinking about the I-88 corridor study, and what it specifically called for (more housing) in that study.”

The Planning and Zoning’s recommendation comes with several caveats, including a directive for Pulte to continue working with city staff on parkway tree counts. The decision-making city council will take up the proposal at an upcoming meeting.

Image courtesy; PulteGroup, Inc.

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