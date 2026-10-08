Honoring legacies of service with ‘Naperville Senior of the Year’

Naperville residents Dr. Mary Ann Bobosky and Rodney Randall were recently honored as ‘Seniors of the Year’ by the Naperville Senior Task Force for their legacies of leadership and service.

The award goes to one man and one woman, both 65 or older, who are committed to giving back to others.

Senior of the Year: Rodney Randall

Randall helped to create the Naperville Area Homeowners Association in the ‘70s. He was among the residents who advocated for developing the Hobson West neighborhood.

He is a nearly 50-year member of the Naperville Kiwanis Club, holding the roles of treasurer, vice president, president and board member throughout his tenure. He also served up fresh breakfasts for the club during his 42 years as Pancake Day Chairman.

He encouraged young people to get involved in volunteerism, as he has.

“Times are different, and people spend their time a lot differently. But one of the things that they would probably appreciate more themselves is giving, and by giving their time,” Randall said. “I mean, there’s nothing more important than giving your time. Much more valuable than money.”

Senior of the Year: Dr. Mary Ann Bobosky

Bobosky was a teacher, counselor and administrator for Naperville School District 203 schools for nearly four decades.

She helped to found the Naperville Education Foundation, and the Naperville Youth Development Coalition, now known as KidsMatter. Bobosky has held leadership positions in more than 15 organizations in the Naperville area.

Bobosky said her love for her community motivates her to serve others.

“Naperville is such a great place. I was born on a farm in Naperville. I’ve lived here all my life. I went to Saints Peter and Paul School, went out to Sacred Heart Academy in Lisle for high school. Won a scholarship for a full ride to college for my leadership in college. Anyway, Naperville has done so much for me,” Bobosky said.

Senior Legacy Award

Also given out this year was the ‘Senior Legacy Award,’ presented to two residents with lasting contributions in Naperville. Bev Patterson Frier and Reverend Kenneth Lehman were honored for 2026.

Senior Legacy winner: Bev Frier Patterson

Patterson was the founder of Bev Patterson’s Piano and Organ Company, opening four stores across Naperville, Addison, Aurora and Schaumburg. Patterson’s Naperville store alone taught over 400 music lessons to students of various ages.

She went on to become the first-ever woman nominee for a seat on the Board of Directors of The National Association of Music Merchants, a role which she held for three years.

Patterson has also been a member of the Naperville Chamber of Commerce since 1966, and helped co-found the Senior Task Force with Karen Courney.

Senior Legacy Winner: Reverend Kenneth Lehman

Lehman founded Naperville’s Knox Presbyterian Church in 1960, serving as Senior Pastor for 33 years before retiring.

Even in ‘retirement,’ Lehman continued his ministry part-time in Oakbrook for more than two decades.

Lehman was also named the founding chairman of the Board of Directors of Endeavor Health Edward Hospital in 1984 as the hospital transitioned from tax-supported to not-for-profit.

Celebrating the honorees

All four winners were nominated by friends and family and given a proclamation by Mayor Scott Wehrli on Oct. 6. A special reception was also held in their honor.

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