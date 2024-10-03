Video gaming ask | Illumination tickets | Donate Blood for Dracula

Video gaming discussion resurfaces at city council meeting

While there are no concrete next steps, video gaming was again discussed at Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting during the “public forum” portion of the agenda. In mid-September, nine bar and restaurant owners implored officials to consider video gaming allowances to bring in a new revenue stream for their businesses.

Councilman Josh McBroom briefly weighed in on the matter at the most recent meeting. He indicated he has gone on social media, attempting to get a feel for the broader community’s thoughts for or against video gaming within Naperville. At this time, McBroom said he did not believe there was a consensus, one way or the other, and asserted more information would be needed for a firm recommendation to surface.

Be immersed in nature, light, and sound at Morton Arboretum’s Illumination

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum is returning this year for the holiday season, in its 12th appearance. Tickets are now on sale for arboretum members, and will be offered to the general public on Oct. 15.

The event is a combination of lights, colors, and sounds, showcasing nature and vibrant displays at Lisle’s Morton Arboretum along an ADA-accessible, one-mile walking path. It will run from Nov. 16 to Jan. 4, 2025.

Find out more about what’s in store at this year’s event.

“Donate Blood for Dracula” Blood Drive this Saturday

BrightSide Theatre has teamed up with Versiti Blood Center of Illinois and the Naperville Woman’s Club for the “Donate Blood for Dracula” Blood Drive.

With the nation undergoing a critical blood shortage, the groups hope to encourage donors to come out to the Naperville Woman’s Club Meeting Room, 14 S. Washington St., from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, to give the lifesaving gift of blood.

Donors will get the chance to meet the cast of BrightSide’s upcoming performance of Dracula, including the lead vampire himself. They’ll also earn a coupon for discounted tickets to the show, which runs from Oct. 18 to Nov. 3. Witches from the Naperville Woman’s Club will be providing some witchy treats of cookies and juice as a thank-you.

Donation times can be scheduled on the BrightSide Theatre website, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Naperville celebrates National Coffee with a Cop day

The Naperville Police Department (NPD) had a special Chat with the Chief event on Wednesday, which timed out perfectly with National Coffee with a Cop Day.

Since 2016, the NPD has invited the community for a cup of coffee with police personnel through the chat series, this time landing at the Starbucks at 1532 Aurora Ave.

Learn more about the chats, and the issues brought up at this latest one.

Winding Creek ribbon cutting ceremony

The Naperville Park District will have its final ribbon-cutting ceremony of the season at Winding Creek Park, 144 W. Bailey Road, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Crews have been working on a series of renovations at the park in recent months.

New features at Winding Creek Park include a spinner, zipline and enclosed 14-foot slide. A new basketball court also is included in the plans. Visitors attending the ceremony will have an opportunity to tour the new amenities and enjoy light refreshments.

Rosh Hashanah begins, celebrating the Jewish New Year

Yesterday evening was the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, celebrating the Jewish New Year.

Rosh Hashanah literally means “head of the year.” It marks the start of the Days of Awe, 10 days of introspection and repentance, culminating with Yom Kippur. It’s celebrated with a number of traditions, including prayer services, eating a round challah, and the blowing of the shofar.

The holiday began yesterday at sunset and continues through nightfall tomorrow.