West Nile mosquitoes | IPSD leader says goodbye | Student journalist awards

Will County reports first West Nile mosquito batch of 2026

The Will County Health Department has reported the first batch of mosquitoes in the county this year to test positive for West Nile virus.

The mosquitoes were found in Mokena.

Learn more about the virus and how to protect against it.

Superintendent Talley reflects on IPSD 204 journey

After six years leading as superintendent, Dr. Adrian Talley is closing his chapter with Indian Prairie School District 204.

He’s stepping down at the end of June, after seeing the district through major events like the COVID pandemic and redistricting.

Hear from Dr. Talley as he reflects upon his time spent in the role.

Naperville North girls water polo ends season with third-place state trophy

The Naperville North girls water polo team wrapped up its season Saturday with a third-place finish at state.

After a tough semifinal loss to Stevenson, the team battled it out against St. Ignatius for the No. 3 spot, swimming away with an 8-7 win.

Check out some of the highlights from the match.

Queensbury Park renovation project in the works

The Naperville Park Board on Thursday, May 14, issued a contract capped at $161,647.12 to Innovation Landscape Inc. for a forthcoming renovation project for the playground at the Queensbury Greens, 1520 Brookdale Road.

Innovation’s work will include removing existing play equipment and installing new structures at the same site. Additional tasks will include installing site furniture and restoring landscaping in the immediate area.

The company was one of eight firms to submit a bid for the project and provided the lowest quote.

National awards for student journalists from Metea Valley

Three student journalists from Metea Valley High School recently earned awards in the National Federation of Press Women’s High School Communications Contest, described by the Indian Prairie School District 204 school board as a “rigorous competition that evaluates clarity, style and impactful storytelling.”

Samruddhi Patil earned first place nationally in Opinion Writing for a piece called “Revenge is not Justice.” William Donofrio took first place nationally in Feature Reporting for “Car Dependency Threatens Individuals,” and Netra Nalubolu received a national honorable mention in Cartooning for “Breaking Down Walls.”