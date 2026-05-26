Superintendent Talley reflects on IPSD 204 journey

After six years leading as superintendent, Dr. Adrian Talley is closing his chapter with Indian Prairie School District 204.

“It’s been a great experience coming here, and I’ve enjoyed it tremendously,” Talley said.

Leadership legacy

Talley’s tenure covered significant decisions and events for the district.

He started during the pandemic, implementing COVID protocols. He was superintendent when new district boundaries were created, and at the end of his term this year, he saw the start of the “Safer, Stronger 204” $420 million bond referendum.

“He handled it all with grace,” said Catey Genc, secretary for the board of education. “I just want to thank him so much for getting us through a really rough few years, and we came out smiling, happy, and we’re all going to miss him.”

Proudest of improved mental health resources

Among other achievements, such as implementing the district’s first strategic plan, Talley is proudest of the strides the district has made in improving resources for students’ mental health.

Under his leadership, District 204 has established free therapy for students through the Indian Prairie CARES program. Talley also worked to establish an annual mental health symposium.

“If students are not well mentally, they can’t learn, and we, not just Indian Prairie, but all school districts, have to put things in place that support the mental well-being of children, so that they can receive their academics. And we can’t hide and say it’s not our responsibility,” Talley said.

‘The work never ends’

Talley will finish his tenure as superintendent at the end of June, with Dr. John Price taking over starting July 1.

He is stepping down as his contract ends, an announcement he made at the beginning of this school year.

“It was a difficult decision on my part to say at the end of six years, that will be it, and I was thinking, but I have this work to do, and I have that work to do,” Talley said. “But no matter what, if even I stayed here 20 years, there would always be work that has to be done, the work never ends. And so what you want to do is leave it in a better place than what you got it, so that the next person can build upon it, and I believe I’ve been able to do that going forward for Dr. Price.”

Next role in Connecticut

As for what’s next, Talley is taking his leadership to a superintendent position in Stanford, Conn. But his warm approach and connection to the community, colleagues say, will be remembered fondly.

“When you have a leader like Dr. Talley who is able to just make himself a part and fit right from the beginning, into what we consider a family here in Indian Prairie… It’s something that you don’t have an opportunity to see in a lot of leaders,” said Deputy Superintendent Louis Lee. “I’ve worked for several superintendents in my career, and Dr. Talley is someone who really takes a personal interest in everyone.”

“Indian Prairie, the people, are wonderful. I will miss them tremendously. I will miss their kindness, their commitment to the community, from the parents to the business partners to the staff, all of them, I will find hard to leave behind,” Talley said. “But I know I take a little bit of them with me, and I look forward to their continued success.”

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